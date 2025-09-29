Missing Journalist Rajiv Pratap Found Dead in Uttarkashi Lake

Senior journalist’s body recovered 10 days after disappearance; CM orders impartial probe into mysterious death.

Rajiv Pratap
Rajiv Pratap
  • Rajiv Pratap, missing since September 18, was found dead in Joshiada lake on September 28.

  • His car was discovered earlier near the Bhagirathi River, raising suspicions around his disappearance.

  • CM Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed grief and directed a thorough investigation into the case.

The body of a journalist missing since September 18 was recovered from a lake in Uttarkashi district on Sunday (September 28, 2025).

“The body of Rajiv Pratap, a senior journalist, was fished out from the Joshiada lake,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Janak Singh Panwar said.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and members of the media fraternity expressed grief at his death. Dhami also ordered a thorough and impartial probe into his death.

Pratap had gone missing under mysterious circumstances from Uttarkashi on the night of September 18.

His car was found on the bank of the Bhagirathi River the next day.

