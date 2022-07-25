Sikkim Reports 50 New Covid-19 Cases

Sikkim reported 50 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 41,256, a health department bulletin said on Monday.

The Covid-19 death toll remained at 468 as no fresh fatality was reported, it said.

The daily positivity rate now is 21.27 percent as 50 new cases were detected out of 235 samples tested.

The Himalayan state now has 1,130 active Covid-19 cases, while 38,884 persons have recovered from the virus so far and 774 patients have migrated to other states, the bulletin said.

A total of 3,53,971 samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, it added.

(Inputs from PTI)