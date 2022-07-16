Saturday, Jul 16, 2022
Sikkim Reports 114 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Sikkim's Covid-19 tally rose to 39,876 on Saturday as 116 more people tested positive for the infection, a health bulletin said.

Covid-19

Updated: 16 Jul 2022 6:09 pm

The Himalayan state has been registering a steady rise in fresh infections this week. It had recorded 68 cases on Wednesday, 70 on Thursday, and 87 on Friday.

The daily positivity rate was at 24 percent as 467 samples were tested for COVID-19.

The toll, however, remained unchanged at 460 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours.

East Sikkim recorded the highest number of new cases at 64, followed by 31 in South Sikkim, 15 in West Sikkim and four in North Sikkim.

Sikkim now has 489 active cases, while 38,159 people have recovered from the disease, and 768 have migrated to other states so far. 

