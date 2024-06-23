National

‘Shameless’: Shashi Tharoor's ‘Uttar Pradesh Kise Kehte Hain’ Post Sparks BJP Outrage

The post in question featured a viral image of an answer sheet with a question, "Uttar Pradesh kise kehte hain?" (What is Uttar Pradesh?). T

PTI File
Congress MP Shashi Tharoor | Photo: PTI File
info_icon

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor has faced criticism for a social media post mocking examinations in Uttar Pradesh. The post, shared amid an ongoing paper leak controversy, joked that the state's name translates to "the state where answers are known before exams".

The post in question featured a viral image of an answer sheet with a question, "Uttar Pradesh kise kehte hain?" (What is Uttar Pradesh?). The answer reads, "Woh pradesh jahan pariksha se pehle uttar pata chal jaaye use Uttar Pradesh kehte hain." (The state where answers are known before the exams is called Uttar Pradesh).

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the post as an insult to the people of Uttar Pradesh. Union Minister Jitin Prasada responded, “I don’t see the humour in running down my state and its people by stereotyping them with such condemnable remarks. Such an insult to UP is deplorable and must be condemned in strongest words.”

Former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who recently lost to Tharoor in the Lok Sabha elections from Thiruvananthapuram, accused the Congress party of "shameless crass politics" and a "superiority complex". 

“Shameless crass politics of shaming other fellow Indians - that's the Congress way, ably demonstrated by this self-titled Global citizen,” he said.

Chandrasekhar's response included two emojis, 🤬 and 🤮, expressing his outrage and disgust at Tharoor's post.

He referenced a recent controversy involving Sam Pitroda's comments about Indian nationals, saying, "This type of thinking runs deep in the Cong DNA." 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. ‘Shameless’: Shashi Tharoor's ‘Uttar Pradesh Kise Kehte Hain’ Post Sparks BJP Outrage
  2. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  3. Who Is IAS Officer Pradeep Singh Kharola, The New Chief Of NTA?
  4. UP Govt Targets Planting 35 Crore Saplings By 2027
  5. NEET UG 2024: CBI Registers FIR Over Irregularities IN NTA NEET Exam
Entertainment News
  1. Yo Yo Honey Singh Lands For 'Best Friend' Sonakshi Sinha's Wedding; 'Bina Daaru Piye Nachunga Mai Aaj'
  2. Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi-Zaheer Pre-Wedding Festivities, Deepika Padukone's Baby Bump Pics And More
  3. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth Ties The Knot With Fiancee Jasmine; Check Out Wedding Pics
  4. Ram Gopal Varma On Not Casting Shah Rukh Khan As Dawood Ibrahim In 'Company': His Body Language Was Wrong
  5. 'I Didn't Do Anything': Nana Patekar On Tanushree Dutta's Sexual Harassment Allegations Against Him
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Jarrod Bowen Defends 'Incredible' Harry Kane After England Criticism
  3. BEL Vs ROM, UEFA Euro 2024: Kevin De Bruyne Not Ready To Call Time On International Career
  4. MEX Vs JAM, Copa America 2024: Edson Alvarez Injury Sours Mexico Win In Campaign Opener
  5. WI Vs SA Prediction, ICC T20 World Cup 2024 Super 8: Who Will Win, Playing XIs, Weather, Pitch Report - All You Need To Know
World News
  1. Coffee Recall Issued Over Botulism Concerns – What You Need To Know
  2. Ukraine sends over 30 drones into Russia After Bombing Of Kharkiv Leaves 3 Dead And Dozens Injured
  3. Greece Wildfires: Firefighters Report 'New Fires Every 10 Minutes' As Strong Winds Ignite Forest Fires
  4. ‘Human Shielding In Action': Israeli Army Straps Wounded Palestinian To Jeep | Video
  5. Pakistan: Imran Khan’s Party Demands Removal Of CEC Over Alleged Poll Rigging
Latest Stories
  1. NEET-PG 2024 Postponed To Maintain 'Sanctity' Of The Examination Process
  2. CBI To Probe Into Alleged Irregularities Linked To NEET UG Exam, Says Education Ministry
  3. NEET Row: Rahul Gandhi Terms PM Modi-led Govt ‘Incompetent’, ‘Biggest Threat To Future Of Students’
  4. NEET UG Retest 2024: 1563 Students To Appear In Exam Across 7 Centres Today; NTA, MoE Officials To Be Present | Top Points
  5. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: International Olympics Day; Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix Unfolds
  6. India Latest News Live: Opposition Corners Modi-led NDA Govt Over NEET Exam Postponement, Centre Calls It 'Precautionary Measure'
  7. Sara Ali Khan Turns Emotional Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput: There Are So Many Memories
  8. Afghanistan Vs Australia, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Naib-Powered AFG Pull Off Historic 21-Run Win Over AUS