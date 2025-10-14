Sharjeel Imam Withdraws Interim Bail Plea to Contest Bihar Assembly Elections

Sharjeel Imam withdraws interim bail plea to contest Bihar elections from Bahadurganj.
Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim cites pending Supreme Court petition as proper forum for bail.
Imam has been jailed since January 2020 under UAPA in the Delhi riots conspiracy case.
Student activist Sharjeel Imam on Tuesday withdrew his plea before Karkardooma court seeking interim bail to contest the upcoming Bihar legislative assembly elections, Bar and Bench reported.
Advocate Ahmad Ibrahim, appearing for Imam, said that his regular bail petition is pending before the Supreme Court and argued that the apex court is the proper forum for the interim bail application. Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai directed Ibrahim to file an application to that effect and said the request would be allowed, Bar and Bench reported.
Imam had filed the plea seeking interim bail from October 15 to October 29 to contest elections from the Bahadurganj constituency as an independent candidate. In the application, he described himself as a “political prisoner and a student activist” and stated his intention to participate in the Bihar elections, scheduled to be held in two phases from 10 October to 16 November 2025.
Imam has been in jail since January 2020 after being booked in several cases related to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC). While he has been granted bail in other matters, he remains incarcerated in connection with the Delhi riots conspiracy case, in which the Delhi Police invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
His regular bail petition in the case was denied by the Delhi High Court on 2 September, and the appeal against that order is currently pending before the Supreme Court, Bar and Bench reported.
(With inputs from Bar And Bench)