National

Shahi Idgah Case: Allahabad HC To Hear Again Plea Challenging Maintainability Of Suit On Friday

After hearing counsels of the both sides, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed February 23 as the next date of hearing in the case.

PTI
PTI

February 22, 2024

Allahabad HC Photo: File Image
info_icon

The Allahabad High Court will hear again on Friday a plea challenging maintainability of a suit seeking removal of Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura which it claims has been built on 13.37 acre land of Katra Keshav Deo temple.

After hearing counsels of the both sides, Justice Mayank Kumar Jain fixed February 23 as the next date of hearing in the case.

On January 30, the high court had fixed February 22 for hearing the plea challenging maintainability of the suit and said objections to the plea have to be filed before February 22. 

On January 17, the court had given time to the Hindu side to file its reply on the application of the Muslim side moved regarding maintainability of the suit. 

In May last year, the high court transferred to itself all 15 cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. Notably, objections in some of the cases have been filed.

Tags
Important: We are happy to announce that we have successfully completed the migration of our site @outlookindia.com to enhance your experience as valuable user. But due to the scale of operations some data discrepancies may arise. We apologize for any inconvenience and thank you for your patience and understanding during this period.
Advertisement
MOST POPULAR
Advertisement
WATCH
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Advertisement
Advertisement