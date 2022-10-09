Monday, Oct 10, 2022
Several Parts Of Rajasthan Receive Rain; Temperature Down

Several parts of Rajasthan received rain on Sunday and the weather department predicted precipitation would continue in the state.

Rains in Rajasthan
Rains in Rajasthan Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Oct 2022 10:25 pm

Heavy rains were recorded in Alwar, Bharatpur, Dausa, Jaipur, Karauli, Sawai Madhopur, Udaipur, and Nagaur districts, Jaipur Meteorological Center Director Radheshyam Sharma said.

Sharma said that Sever Bandh of Bharatpur recorded the highest rainfall of 227 mm, while Parbatsar of Nagaur in western Rajasthan recorded 109 mm of rain.

He said that heavy rain activities are likely to reduce from Monday. However, light to moderate rains may continue over some parts of northeast Rajasthan on October 10-11.

According to the Meteorological Department, from Sunday morning till 5.30 evening, 31 mm of rain was recorded in Karauli, 12 mm in Dholpur, 11 mm in Anta of Baran, 4.1 mm in Ajmer, 2.3 mm in Kota.

A spokesman of the department said that due to rain in most parts of the state, the maximum and minimum temperatures have dropped by up to five degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperature in most parts of the state was recorded in the range of 23 degrees Celsius to 35.5 degrees Celsius while the minimum temperature was recorded in the range of 19.5 degrees Celsius to 25 degrees Celsius last night.

(Inputs from PTI)

