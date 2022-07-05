Tuesday, Jul 05, 2022
Series Of Earthquakes Hit Andaman & Nicobar Islands

A series of earthquakes in the Andaman Sea was recorded on Monday and Tuesday. The strongest tremor was recorded at 5.0 on the Richter Scale on Tuesday morning according to the National Center for Seismology.

Earthquake in Andaman & Nicobar Islands (Representational Image)

Updated: 05 Jul 2022 9:39 am

An earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale hit Portblair in Andaman and Nicobar Island Tuesday morning at 5.57 am, the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said. 

No harm to life or damage to property has been reported so far. 

The earthquake occurred at around 5.57 am, 215km ESE of Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar islands. The quake took place at a depth of 44 kilometres from the bay. The first tremor hit the area around the islands at 5.18 pm on Monday. It was recorded to be at 4.6 on the Richter Scale according to the National Center for Seismology. 

As per the NCS, there has been a series of earthquakes reported on the island. 

An earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hit at 2.34 am at 244km SE of Portblair, 4.4m at 2.13 am occurred 251km NNE of Campbell Bay, 4.4m at 1.48 am occurred 261km SE of Portblair.  At 1.30 am, a magnitude of 4.5 hit at 262km N of Campbell Bay. 

Prior to that, 4.5m at 1.07 am occurred 258km SE of Portblair, 4.3m at 12.46 am occurred 199km ESE of Portblair, 4.6m at 12.03 am occurred 218km SE of Portblair. The strongest one, however, came on Tuesday morning. 

The National Center for Seismology recorded at least 24 tremors in two days.

