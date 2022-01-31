Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Second Dose Inoculation For 15-18 Age Group To Begin In MP On Monday

Das said that 36.42 lakh eligible children from this age group had received the first dose of vaccines against the target of 48 lakh.

Administration of second doses of COVID-19 vaccines for 15-18 year olds to begin in MP - AP Photo/Manish Swarup

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 10:33 am

Administration of the second dose of anti-COVID-19 vaccines to eligible children in the 15-18 age group will begin from Monday in Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Sunday. Letters were written to all the district collectors in MP in this regard, National Health Mission director Priyanka Das said in an official statement.

All the eligible persons from the 15-18 age group will be given the second dose of  COVID-19 vaccines from Monday, it said. Das said that 36.42 lakh eligible children from this age group had received the first dose of vaccines against the target of 48 lakh.

She said that sessions for the second jab for the eligible teens will be organised in the schools, where the first dose was administered. Das said that registration for the second dose will be held on the spot.

"Those who have completed 28 days after getting the first dose will be eligible for the second dose," she said. Vaccination of the children from the 15-18 age group began on January 3 in Madhya Pradesh. The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh rose to 9,59,439 on Sunday after the addition of 9,305 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 10,616 after nine people succumbed to the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, as per the state health department.

With PTI Inputs

