Schoolboy Killed, 2 Injured In Noida Road Crash; Minor Driving Car Held

The minor driver of the car has been taken into custody after the family of the dead teenager alleged murder, claiming that the motorcycle was hit multiple times, the police said.

A schoolboy on a motorcycle died while two others riding with him were injured in a crash with a car allegedly being driven by a minor in Noida on Monday, police said.

The three boys were on their way to school when the incident took place around 8 am in Chhapraula village in Sector 168 under the Expressway Police Station limits, they said.

A police spokesperson identified the dead boy as Aman Kumar, aged around 15, from Sector 135.

While Kumar died on the spot, the other two students were taken to a hospital for treatment and are recuperating, the officer said.

Police said Pramod Sharma, a resident of Mangrauli, and his children were in the car when the accident happened. They were going to a private hospital in Sector-27 where Pramod's wife is admitted for the last two days, the spokesperson said, adding that the accident took place en route Chhaprauli.

The spokesperson said that there was no foul play in the episode as being claimed by some people. Sharma is an employee at a private motor company, the spokesperson added.

Additional DCP (Noida) Manish Mishra said an investigation has been launched into the death of the boy.

"A CCTV footage has been recovered in relation to the incident in which the car and the children riding the motorcycle are seen. A complaint has also been received from the family of the deceased," Mishra said.

"The family has claimed that the boy was hit multiple times but prima facie this claim has not been verified through the CCTV footage. It appears to be a sudden accident. Nevertheless, police teams are investigating the case on the basis of accusations made by the family," the officer said.

The person driving the car (Sharma's 17-year-old son) has been taken into custody by the police and his Maruti Swift car also been impounded, Mishra added.

The death of the teenager was followed by a protest by his family members, school mates and some locals, who kept the body on the road and raised slogans, demanding police action against the "culprits".

Police said further legal proceedings in the case are underway, adding that the law and order situation was under control in the area.

