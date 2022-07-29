Friday, Jul 29, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

School Jobs Scam : ED Raids Another Flat Of Arrested Minister’s Associate

In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday ED sleuths had raided a flat belonging to Arpita Mukherjee in Belghoria area of the city and recovered around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash besides large quantities of gold and silver. 

undefined
Enforcement Directorate

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 29 Jul 2022 9:49 am

The Enforce Directorate raided yet another apartment linked to Arpita Mukherjee, the close associate of arrested West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, in the city's Chinar Park area after recovering around Rs 28 crore cash from another flat belonging to her.

The raid by the ED, which is probing the money trail of the school jobs scam, was conducted late Thursday evening, an ED official said. As the door of the flat was locked and the keys could not be traced, the ED sleuths broke it open in the presence of central force officers.

"This (Chinar Park) apartment belongs to Arpita Mukherjee and we suspect that like her other flats cash may be stacked here as well," the ED official said. "We are talking to the neighbours and trying to find out what kind of activities were carried out here," he said.

Related stories

SSC Recruitment Scam: ED Raids Another Flat Of Arpita Mukherjee, Partha Sacked From Cabinet

ED Recovers Rs 29 Cr Cash, Gold From Partha Chatterjee's Aide Arpita Mukherjee's Second Flat

School Job Scam: TMC Seeks Time-Bound Probe In ED Case Against Minister

The details of the Chinar Park flat was provided by Mukherjee herself during interrogation by the ED earlier in the day. In the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday ED sleuths had raided a flat belonging to Mukherjee in Belghoria area of the city and recovered around Rs 28 crore unaccounted cash besides large quantities of gold and silver. 

The central agency had seized over Rs 21 crore cash from another flat belonging to Mukherjee in Tollygunj area. The value of the gold jewellery, believed to weigh several kilograms, is still being ascertained.

CBI as directed by Calcutta High Court is probing the alleged irregularities committed in the recruitment of Group C and D staff as well as teachers in government-sponsored and aided schools on the recommendations of the West Bengal School Service Commission.

Chatterjee, who was the education minister when the alleged irregularities took place, was arrested on July 23. He was stripped of all his cabinet portfolios and suspended from the ruling Trinamool Congress on Thursday. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National School Jobs Scam The Enforce Directorate Arpita Mukherjee West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee Central Force Officers Chinar Park Flat Calcutta High Court West Bengal School Service Commission Trinamool Congress Central Bureau Of Investigation (CBI)
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

Stock Market Today: Sensex Gains 500 Points, Nifty At 17,087

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham

CWG 2022: India's Day 1 Schedule In Birmingham