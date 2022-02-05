Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC

The apex court is presently hearing matters virtually after the number of COVID-19 cases started rising in December last year due to the Omicron variant of the virus.

SCBA Requests CJI For Resumption Of Full Physical Hearing In SC
SCBA addressed a letter to CJI Ramana. Outlook

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 6:32 pm

The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) on Saturday requested Chief Justice of India N V Ramana that physical hearings in the apex court be reassumed to the pre-pandemic level as the COVID-19 situation is in control and stressed that 'open court hearing' is both the "convention and constitutional requirement".

In a letter addressed to the CJI, SCBA president Vikas Singh said the positivity rate in the national capital has come down to below four percent and the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has decided to reopen schools, colleges and gyms here with effect from February 7.

Related stories

Data On Covid Deaths With Respect To Vaccination Status Not Maintained Centrally: Govt Tells LS

Covid-19: India Logs 1.27 Lakh Fresh Coronavirus Cases, 1,059 Fatalities

Covid-19 | Vaccine Effectiveness Of 99.3 Per Cent Found In Fully Jabbed Individuals: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The letter said due to the onset of the pandemic in March 2020, the apex court had started hearing matters virtually and from November 9 last year, it had commenced physical hearing on three days - Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday - in a week.

“The hearing in open court is both the convention and a constitutional requirement in the Supreme Court. It is, therefore, requested that physical hearing in Supreme Court be resumed forthwith as it was pre-pandemic,” said the letter, a copy of which has also been sent to the five senior-most judges of the top court.

It said pandemic in the country has been “very much in control” in the last two weeks and in Delhi and the positivity rate has come down to 3.85 percent as on date. The letter said that offices are now allowed to function with 100 percent capacity in Delhi and school for nursery to class 8th will reopen from February 14.

“In these circumstances, there is no justification to not open the Supreme Court for full physical hearing on all five days forthwith,” it said.

The SCBA president has said in the letter that as has been demonstrated in the earlier phase of physical hearing in the apex court in November and December 2021, the lawyers will continue wearing masks and abide by the COVID protocol as long as the same is in place.

Singh has also referred to his January 6 letter addressed to the CJI in which he had raised concerns over the non-consideration of several urgent pending issues of the bar. The letter said on January 18, a meeting was convened between the five senior-most judges of the apex court and the SCBA’s executive committee (EC) to discuss the issue of muting or unmuting lawyers during a virtual hearing.

It said other issues of the bar, as mentioned in the previous letter, were kept in abeyance with an assurance that those issues would be taken up immediately when the situation would become better.

Singh said that based on the assurance, the unanimous decision of the SCBA EC to hold a candle march raising grievances of the bar was kept in abeyance.

“Till date, we have not heard anything from your good offices with regard to those long pending issues. If any of our demands is unjustified, then we may be told so and we would not insist upon the same but please do not force us to take the agitational path by keeping our legitimate demands pending,” the letter said.

It requested the CJI that all the issues of the bar be considered immediately and full physical hearing be resumed as early as possible.

The SCBA had on January 8 said it will hold a candle march at the Rajpath here to raise several grievances, including non-consideration of its members’ names for elevation as judges in various high courts. 

With inputs from PTI.

Tags

National Covid-19 Cases Supreme Court Chief Justice Of India (CJI) Virtual Court Hearing Delhi Disaster Management Authority
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

COVID-19: Rajasthan Reports 19 Deaths, 5,602 Cases

Telangana Logs 2,098 New COVID-19 Cases, 2 Deaths

Over 100 Stranded Passengers Airlifted In J&K, Ladakh

PM Modi Inaugurates 'Statue Of Equality' To Honour Saint Ramanuja In Telangana

Narco-Terror Module Busted In J&K's Baramulla, Contraband Worth Rs 18 Crore Seized

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Students participate in Saraswati Puja on the occasion of Sri Panchami, at a school in Bhubaneswar. The Odisha government has allowed Saraswati Puja celebrations in school premises, in compliance with COVID-19 guidelines.

Basant Panchmi

Indian cricketers warm up during a practice session ahead of their first one day international cricket match against West Indies, in Ahmedabad. India and West Indies will play three one day cricket match in Ahmedabad from February 6.

IND Vs WI: Indian Cricket Team Trains Ahead Of West Indies ODIs

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics