Thursday, May 19, 2022
SC To Hear Plea Related To Probes Against Jharkhand CM, Others Related To Mining Leases

“This is a serious matter I seek to mention. A PIL was filed in the Jharkhand High Court which has not yet been admitted. Still, the ED comes and hands over sealed cover documents,” one of the senior lawyers said.

Supreme Court of India PTI

Updated: 19 May 2022 1:49 pm

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Friday a plea related to probes by CBI and the Enforcement Directorate into the mining lease allegedly granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.

A bench comprising Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justice Hima Kohli took note of the submissions of senior advocates Kapil Sibal and Mukul Rohatgi that this was a serious case where the probe agency has been filing sealed cover documents in the Jharkhand High Court before the issuance of notice and without giving them to the other side.

“Will list tomorrow,” the bench said.

The High Court is scheduled to continue hearing on Thursday the two PILs seeking CBI and ED probe into the mining lease allegedly granted to the chief minister and some shell companies operated by his family members and associates.

