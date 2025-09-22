The accused, who were student activists active during the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (Anti-CAA) protests of 2019–2020, are charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly planning a “larger conspiracy” that led to the communal riots in late February 2020, which resulted in 53 deaths and over 700 injuries. Several of the accused have been in custody for over five years.