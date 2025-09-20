Cricket

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

India edged past Oman by 21 runs in their final group-stage clash of the Asia Cup 2025, finishing the stage unbeaten. Batting first, India posted 188/8, with contributions from across the lineup, while captain Suryakumar Yadav, batting at No.11, did not get a chance to face a ball. Oman made the chase challenging, with Aamir Kaleem anchoring the innings and entering the T20I record books with a superb 64, supported by a half-century from Hammad Mirza. However, they fell short at 167/4, with Arshdeep Singh taking his 100th T20I wicket to help India secure the win.