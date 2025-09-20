Cricket

India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

India edged past Oman by 21 runs in their final group-stage clash of the Asia Cup 2025, finishing the stage unbeaten. Batting first, India posted 188/8, with contributions from across the lineup, while captain Suryakumar Yadav, batting at No.11, did not get a chance to face a ball. Oman made the chase challenging, with Aamir Kaleem anchoring the innings and entering the T20I record books with a superb 64, supported by a half-century from Hammad Mirza. However, they fell short at 167/4, with Arshdeep Singh taking his 100th T20I wicket to help India secure the win.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Asia Cup T20: India vs Oman
Asia Cup T20: Oman vs India | Photo:AP/Altaf Qadri

India's players celebrate their team's victory during the Asia Cup cricket match against Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

2/14
Mens T20 Asia Cup: India vs Oman
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Oman vs India | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Arshdeep Singh catch a ball during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

3/14
Mens T20 Asia Cup: Oman vs India
Men's T20 Asia Cup: India vs Oman | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Oman's Hammad Mirza celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

4/14
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman Aamir Kaleem
Asia Cup 2025: Oman vs India | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Oman's Aamir Kaleem celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

5/14
Asia Cup 2025: Oman vs India
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Oman's Hammad Mirza plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

6/14
Asia Cup T20: Oman vs India
Asia Cup T20: India vs Oman | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Oman's Aamir Kaleem plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

7/14
India vs Oman 12th Match
Oman vs India 12th Match | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

Oman's Captain Jatinder Singh plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

8/14
Oman vs India 12th Match
India vs Oman 12th Match | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Harshit Rana plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

9/14
Mens T20 Asia Cup: Oman vs India
Men's T20 Asia Cup: India vs Oman | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Tilak Varma plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

10/14
Mens T20 Asia Cup: India vs Oman
Men's T20 Asia Cup: Oman vs India | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Sanju Samson, left, celebrates after scoring fifty runs during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

11/14
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman
Asia Cup 2025: Oman vs India | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Axar Patel plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

12/14
Asia Cup T20: India vs Oman
Asia Cup T20: Oman vs India | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Sanju Samson plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

13/14
Asia Cup 2025: Oman vs India
Asia Cup 2025: India vs Oman | Photo; AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Shubman Gill bowled out by Oman's Shah Faisal during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

14/14
Asia Cup T20: Oman vs India
Asia Cup T20: India vs Oman | Photo: AP/Altaf Qadri

India's Abhishek Sharma plays a shot during the Asia Cup cricket match between India and Oman at Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the Asia Cup 2025, News updates, Asia Cup 2025 Schedule, Asia Cup teams' Squad, Asia Cup Points table, and stats.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025: Aamir Kaleem Enters T20I Record Books – Check Match 12 Stats

  3. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  4. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

  5. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Day In Pics: September 19, 2025

  4. Bombay HC Refuses to Quash FIR Against Student Over Operation Sindoor Post

  5. India Urges Saudi Arabia To Respect Sensitivities After Riyadh-Pakistan Defense Pact

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  2. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

  3. Pak Army Chief Ordered Corps Commander At Funeral Of Those Killed At JeM Headquarters: JeM Commander

  4. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  5. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged