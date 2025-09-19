Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

Italy reached their third consecutive Billie Jean King Cup final with a win over Ukraine on Friday
Jasmine Paolini led from the front to help Italy reach their third consecutive Billie Jean King Cup final, following a 2-1 win over Ukraine in Shenzhen on Friday.
Having trailed after the first singles match, Paolini came from a set down to beat Elina Svitolina, before teaming up with Sara Errani to win the deciding doubles match 6-2 6-3.
The Italians will do battle with either 18-time champions, the United States, or Great Britain in the final, with those two nations squaring off on Saturday.
Things started ominously for Italy, with Marta Kostyuk producing a fine display to take down Elisabetta Cocciaretto 6-2 6-3 in the first singles match and give Ukraine the edge.
Paolini then struggled to find her rhythm in the following encounter, with Svitolina breaking twice in the opening set to put her nation on the brink of the final.
The world number eight found herself 4-2 down in the second set, but she battled back and reeled off the next two sets, with her 3-6 6-4 6-4 win sending the tie the distance.
And fresh from winning the US Open mixed doubles alongside Andrea Vavassori, Errani joined Paolini to produce the goods and get past Lyudmyla Kichenok and Kostyuk.
In the second set, Kostyuk and Kichenok led 3-1 and had a point for 4-2 but double-faulted, with Italy making the most of that reprieve.
Italy's victory was sealed on serve, with Errani producing a fine volley at the net that squirmed in between their opponents.
Data Debrief: Back from the brink
Ukraine could see the finishing line when Svitolina was presented with two break points in the seventh game of the second set, but Paolini showcased the grit and determination that has seen her reach two grand slam finals.
Italy's triumph saw them reach three consecutive Billie Jean King Cup finals, the first time any nation has done so since Czechia between 2014 and 2016, but the tide was turned by Paolini's brilliant comeback victory.
Indeed, Paolini had lost both her previous meetings with Svitolina, with both coming this year at the Australian and French Opens, though she will want to improve on serve, having won just 57% (46/81) of her first-serve points in her singles match.