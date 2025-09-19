Khalid, along with Sharjeel Imam, Gulfisha Fatima and Meeran Haider, have petitioned the SC to set aside a Delhi High Court order dated September 2 rejecting their bail applications in a case of conspiracy to undermine national interests related to the northeastern Delhi riots in 2020. The case is filed under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), which states that Khalid and others must show that the prosecution has failed to make a prima facie case in order to secure bail—a reverse burden of proof compared to that under the BNS and IPC.