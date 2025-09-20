Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

Kolkata Weather: Orange alert has been issued for thunderstorms, with a 75% chance of rain and gusty winds.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather: Rain in Kolkata
Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Light rain and thunderstorms are expected with temperatures ranging 27°C-33°C today

  • Orange alert for thunderstorms with 75% precipitation chance and gusty winds

  • Heavy rainfall pattern continues through September, with over 290mm total expected.

  • 10-day outlook shows persistent rainy conditions with temperatures in the 30-34°C range

Kolkata experiences overcast conditions with light rain on Saturday, September 20, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and moderate showers throughout the day. The city faces an orange alert for thunderstorms with a yellow watch for lightning issued from 10:15 AM to 1:12 PM, indicating potentially severe weather conditions.

Current Weather Conditions and Rainfall

Morning conditions show 82°F (28°C) with thunderstorms and broken clouds, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 91-92°F (33°C). Current humidity stands at 90% with wind speeds at 3.02 kmph from the southwest and atmospheric pressure at 1004-1005 mb.

The IMD forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light rain today, with one or two spells of moderate rain with thunderstorms. The and lightning likely across the region. Sunrise occurred at 5:24 AM with sunset expected at 5:34 PM, providing approximately 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.

Recent rainfall data shows Kolkata has been experiencing heavy rainfall patterns in September, with the city recording moderate rain totaling 20mm over the past few days, with the heaviest showers on Monday afternoon. The current precipitation probability stands at 75% with expected accumulation of 0.25 inches.

null - null
Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain Expected with Humid Conditions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended 10-Day Weather Forecast

The detailed 10-day outlook shows persistent rainy conditions with consistent temperatures:

  • September 21: A few thunderstorms with temperatures 34°C/28°C and 65% rain chance

  • September 22: Heavy thunderstorms expected with temperatures 33°C/27°C and 71% precipitation probability

  • September 23-25: Continued thunderstorm activity with temperatures ranging from 32-33°C maximum and 26-27°C minimum

  • September 26-29: Moderate to heavy rainfall continues with temperatures 30-32°C and persistent shower activity

Related Content
Related Content
null - PTI
Kolkata Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Expected

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Heavy Rainfall Pattern and Seasonal Context

September in Kolkata typically experiences heavy rainfall with over 20 rainy days and an average total precipitation of 290.1mm, making it one of the wettest months of the year. The current weather pattern aligns with historical data, showing temperatures ranging from 32.9°C at the beginning to 31.9°C by month-end.

Weather warnings indicate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places across South Bengal, including Kolkata. The regional meteorological centre continues monitoring conditions for potential escalation of weather alerts.

Residents should carry rain protection and avoid outdoor activities during peak thunderstorm hours (10 AM-2 PM). Health advisories recommend limiting exposure to outdoor air quality, which may be affected by persistent humidity and stagnant conditions despite rainfall activity.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Asia Cup 2025 Super Four Preview: India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh Clash For Continental Glory

  2. Trinbago Knight Riders Vs Saint Lucia Kings, Qualifier 2: TKR Reach CPL 2025 Final

  3. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Lauds OMA For 'Unbelievable Brand Of Cricket'

  4. IND Vs OMA, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Singh Becomes First Indian To Take 100 T20I Wickets

  5. India A Vs Australia A: Three Hits And Misses From 1st Unofficial Test

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  2. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  3. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  4. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  5. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  2. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  2. When Boundaries Are Crossed Or Challenged: Outlook's Latest Issue On Gen-Z Protests in Nepal

  3. Chhattisgarh ACB/EOW Arrests Retired IAS Officer Niranjan Das In Liquor Scam

  4. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  5. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. 'Gaza Will Be A Graveyard For Your Soldiers': Hamas Says To Israel

  2. Ousted Nepal PM Oli Denies Ordering Firing on Gen Z Protesters, Seeks Probe into Violence

  3. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  4. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  5. The Heat Is On: Textile Exporters And Workers Await Government Action

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. Nepal Gen Z Protest: Challenges Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn