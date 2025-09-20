Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

Light rain and thunderstorms are expected with temperatures ranging 27°C-33°C today
Kolkata experiences overcast conditions with light rain on Saturday, September 20, 2025, as the India Meteorological Department forecasts thunderstorms and moderate showers throughout the day. The city faces an orange alert for thunderstorms with a yellow watch for lightning issued from 10:15 AM to 1:12 PM, indicating potentially severe weather conditions.
Current Weather Conditions and Rainfall
Morning conditions show 82°F (28°C) with thunderstorms and broken clouds, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 91-92°F (33°C). Current humidity stands at 90% with wind speeds at 3.02 kmph from the southwest and atmospheric pressure at 1004-1005 mb.
The IMD forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light rain today, with one or two spells of moderate rain with thunderstorms. The and lightning likely across the region. Sunrise occurred at 5:24 AM with sunset expected at 5:34 PM, providing approximately 12 hours and 10 minutes of daylight.
Recent rainfall data shows Kolkata has been experiencing heavy rainfall patterns in September, with the city recording moderate rain totaling 20mm over the past few days, with the heaviest showers on Monday afternoon. The current precipitation probability stands at 75% with expected accumulation of 0.25 inches.
Extended 10-Day Weather Forecast
The detailed 10-day outlook shows persistent rainy conditions with consistent temperatures:
September 21: A few thunderstorms with temperatures 34°C/28°C and 65% rain chance
September 22: Heavy thunderstorms expected with temperatures 33°C/27°C and 71% precipitation probability
September 23-25: Continued thunderstorm activity with temperatures ranging from 32-33°C maximum and 26-27°C minimum
September 26-29: Moderate to heavy rainfall continues with temperatures 30-32°C and persistent shower activity
Heavy Rainfall Pattern and Seasonal Context
September in Kolkata typically experiences heavy rainfall with over 20 rainy days and an average total precipitation of 290.1mm, making it one of the wettest months of the year. The current weather pattern aligns with historical data, showing temperatures ranging from 32.9°C at the beginning to 31.9°C by month-end.
Weather warnings indicate thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph at isolated places across South Bengal, including Kolkata. The regional meteorological centre continues monitoring conditions for potential escalation of weather alerts.
Residents should carry rain protection and avoid outdoor activities during peak thunderstorm hours (10 AM-2 PM). Health advisories recommend limiting exposure to outdoor air quality, which may be affected by persistent humidity and stagnant conditions despite rainfall activity.