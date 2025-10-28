Delhi NCR Weather: Light Rain Expected; Cloudy Skies Persist

IMD Rain Alert for Delhi NCR

Due to an active Western Disturbance over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining Northern Plains on October 28 and 29, Delhi and surrounding areas may experience cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain once or twice. However, no alert has been issued for rain on October 30-31. Light to moderate showers are likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, which could bring marginal improvement to air quality conditions.​