Delhi NCR Weather: Light Rain Expected; Cloudy Skies Persist

Delhi and the National Capital Region are experiencing generally cloudy conditions on Tuesday, October 28, 2025, with light to very light rain or drizzle likely during early morning hours. The India Meteorological Department forecasts comfortable temperatures with a maximum of around 28-30°C and a minimum around 18-20°C, alongside moderate humidity and gentle winds. However, air quality remains in the "very poor" category despite the recent improvement.
Delhi Weather Today
New Delhi experienced a sunny and pleasant morning on October 28, 2025, with temperatures expected to reach 28.9°C. The IMD forecasts generally cloudy skies with mist or haze during morning hours, with a possibility of one or two spells of very light rain or drizzle likely during early hours or morning. Maximum temperatures will range between 28-30°C while minimum temperatures hover around 18-20°C.
Minimum temperatures are appreciably above normal by 2-4°C, while maximum temperatures are appreciably below normal over Delhi. Predominant surface winds will be from the southeast direction with calm winds gradually increasing to 5 km/h during the morning, then strengthening to less than 15 km/h from the southeast during the afternoon.
Noida Weather Forecast
Noida is expected to have an overall clear sky on Tuesday, October 28, with maximum temperature reaching 28°C and minimum at 19°C. Wind speeds will be around 5.2 km/h from the west-northwest direction with humidity at 75.5%. The seven-day weather forecast shows consistent clear skies from October 28-31 with temperatures ranging between 28-29°C maximum and 19-20°C minimum.
Gurugram Weather Forecast
Gurugram will experience overcast conditions on October 28 with a maximum temperature of 26°C (79°F) and a minimum of 18°C (64°F). Wind speeds of 6 mph and humidity of 65% are expected. The forecast shows partly cloudy to overcast skies continuing through October 29-31, with temperatures gradually increasing to 29°C by October 31.
IMD Rain Alert for Delhi NCR
Due to an active Western Disturbance over the Western Himalayan region and adjoining Northern Plains on October 28 and 29, Delhi and surrounding areas may experience cloudy skies with a possibility of very light rain once or twice. However, no alert has been issued for rain on October 30-31. Light to moderate showers are likely in parts of Delhi-NCR, which could bring marginal improvement to air quality conditions.
Air Quality Concerns
Despite improved conditions from earlier days, Delhi's air quality remains concerning with AQI at 315 in the "very poor" category. Localities such as Anand Vihar recorded a severe AQI of 431 on October 27. PM2.5 levels reached 147 µg/m³, PM10 at 190 µg/m³, and CO at 641 µg/m³, posing risks to sensitive groups including children and the elderly. Residents are advised to limit outdoor activities and use air purifiers and N95 masks when venturing outside.