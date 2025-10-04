Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance

Pleasant Saturday with morning fog and 26-32°C temperatures across Delhi NCR
Light rain expected Sunday evening; yellow alert for October 6-7 thunderstorms
Western disturbance brings the first major post-monsoon cooling with 22°C night temperatures
Flight delays and traffic disruptions are possible during peak weather activity, Monday-Tuesday
Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather today shows pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from 26°C to 32°C on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Light fog was reported early morning across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, creating a pre-winter atmosphere with 79% humidity and calm winds.
Regional Weather Update
Noida weather update shows clear conditions with 28.31°C current temperature and 38% chance of morning showers clearing later. Ghaziabad weather forecast indicates clear skies with 0.25% rain probability and temperatures between 25-32°C. Gurugram weather today follows similar patterns with comfortable conditions after morning fog clearance.
Weekend and Weekly Outlook
Delhi NCR weekend weather update shows:
October 4 (Saturday): Partly cloudy with 25-36°C and minimal rain chances
October 6-7: Yellow Alert - Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 30-50 kmph
Major Weather Alert for October 6-7
Heavy rain alert for Delhi NCR becomes active from October 6-7 as a powerful western disturbance approaches the region. IMD rain alert for Delhi warns of significant weather changes, with a yellow alert issued for the peak period.
Western Disturbance Impact:
Peak intensity on October 6 with widespread rainfall
Thunderstorms with gusty winds 30-50 kmph
Possible hailstorms in isolated areas
Temperature drop to 31-33°C maximum, 23-25°C minimum
IMD rain forecast for Delhi NCR indicates this system will bring the first significant post-monsoon rainfall and mark the beginning of winter weather patterns across North India.
Temperature and Air Quality Changes
Delhi rain today remains minimal, but upcoming rainfall will bring notable temperature relief. The IMD forecasts night temperatures dropping to 22°C by October 8, with maximum temperatures settling around 31°C during rainy periods.
Air quality improvements are expected following the western disturbance, with rainfall helping wash out accumulated pollutants and dust particles from the post-monsoon period.
Impact and Advisory
Safety advisories include potential flight delays, traffic disruptions during intense spells, and recommendations to avoid outdoor activities during lightning periods. The current pleasant weekend provides ideal conditions for outdoor activities before significant weather changes beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday