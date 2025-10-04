Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance

Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: IMD alert for Light rain expected Sunday evening; yellow alert for October 6-7 thunderstorms.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Delhi NCR Rain Forecast
Weather: Rain in Delhi
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Pleasant Saturday with morning fog and 26-32°C temperatures across Delhi NCR

  • Light rain expected Sunday evening; yellow alert for October 6-7 thunderstorms

  • Western disturbance brings the first major post-monsoon cooling with 22°C night temperatures

  • Flight delays and traffic disruptions are possible during peak weather activity, Monday-Tuesday

Current Weather Conditions: Delhi NCR weather today shows pleasant conditions with partly cloudy skies and temperatures ranging from 26°C to 32°C on Saturday, October 4, 2025. Light fog was reported early morning across Noida, Ghaziabad, and Gurgaon, creating a pre-winter atmosphere with 79% humidity and calm winds.

Regional Weather Update

Noida weather update shows clear conditions with 28.31°C current temperature and 38% chance of morning showers clearing later. Ghaziabad weather forecast indicates clear skies with 0.25% rain probability and temperatures between 25-32°C. Gurugram weather today follows similar patterns with comfortable conditions after morning fog clearance.

Weekend and Weekly Outlook

Delhi NCR weekend weather update shows:

October 4 (Saturday): Partly cloudy with 25-36°C and minimal rain chances

October 5 (Sunday): Generally cloudy with light rain developing toward evening with thunderstorms

October 6-7: Yellow Alert - Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 30-50 kmph

Rains in Delhi - | Photo: PTI
Delhi NCR Weather Today: Welcome Relief as Light Rain and Cloudy Skies Return

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Major Weather Alert for October 6-7

Heavy rain alert for Delhi NCR becomes active from October 6-7 as a powerful western disturbance approaches the region. IMD rain alert for Delhi warns of significant weather changes, with a yellow alert issued for the peak period.

Western Disturbance Impact:

  • Peak intensity on October 6 with widespread rainfall

  • Thunderstorms with gusty winds 30-50 kmph

  • Possible hailstorms in isolated areas

  • Temperature drop to 31-33°C maximum, 23-25°C minimum

IMD rain forecast for Delhi NCR indicates this system will bring the first significant post-monsoon rainfall and mark the beginning of winter weather patterns across North India.

Temperature and Air Quality Changes

Delhi rain today remains minimal, but upcoming rainfall will bring notable temperature relief. The IMD forecasts night temperatures dropping to 22°C by October 8, with maximum temperatures settling around 31°C during rainy periods.

Air quality improvements are expected following the western disturbance, with rainfall helping wash out accumulated pollutants and dust particles from the post-monsoon period.

Related Content
Related Content
Weather: Rain in Delhi - | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
Delhi NCR Weather: Pleasant Afternoon Conditions Continue with Weekend Rain Forecast

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Impact and Advisory

The western disturbance will bring notable temperature relief, with night temperatures dropping to 22°C by October 8. Air quality improvements are expected as rainfall washes out accumulated pollutants.

Safety advisories include potential flight delays, traffic disruptions during intense spells, and recommendations to avoid outdoor activities during lightning periods. The current pleasant weekend provides ideal conditions for outdoor activities before significant weather changes beginning Sunday evening through Tuesday

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND Declare, WI Set To Begin Second Innings 286 Runs Behind

  2. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Aim To Level Series

  3. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 3 Live Streaming: Check Ahmedabad's Hourly Weather Forecast Today

  4. India Vs West Indies 1st Test: Shubman Gill Makes Bold Declaration - Check State Of Play In Ahmedabad

  5. Nepal Women Vs Malaysia Women Live Streaming, 2nd T20I: NEP-W To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. CPI (M) Reaches Out To Hindu Groups, Choosing Pragmatism Over Ideology In Kerala Politics

  2. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  3. Day In Pics: October 03, 2025

  4. SIT Says Journalist Rajiv Pratap Died in Drunken Road Accident, Family Alleges Foul Play

  5. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  4. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  5. Kantara Chapter 1: Prabhas, Yash, Jr NTR And Others Hail Rishab Shetty Starrer; Call It 'Masterpiece'

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Gives Hamas Ultimatum on Gaza Ceasefire Plan: 'Last Chance Before All Hell Breaks Loose'

  2. Indonesia School Collapse: Three More Bodies Found, Death Toll Rises To Eight

  3. Canada Theatre Halts Screening Of Indian Films After Violent Attacks

  4. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

  5. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

Latest Stories

  1. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  2. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

  3. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  4. Federal Lawsuit Challenges Trump’s $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

  5. New Zealand Vs Australia Cricket LIVE Score, 3rd T20I: NZ Aim To Level Series

  6. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 2: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  7. Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance

  8. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: IND Declare, WI Set To Begin Second Innings 286 Runs Behind