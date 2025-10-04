Delhi NCR Rain Forecast: Weekend Weather Settles Before Major Western Disturbance

Major Weather Alert for October 6-7

Heavy rain alert for Delhi NCR becomes active from October 6-7 as a powerful western disturbance approaches the region. IMD rain alert for Delhi warns of significant weather changes, with a yellow alert issued for the peak period.

Western Disturbance Impact:

Peak intensity on October 6 with widespread rainfall

Thunderstorms with gusty winds 30-50 kmph

Possible hailstorms in isolated areas

Temperature drop to 31-33°C maximum, 23-25°C minimum

IMD rain forecast for Delhi NCR indicates this system will bring the first significant post-monsoon rainfall and mark the beginning of winter weather patterns across North India.

Temperature and Air Quality Changes

Delhi rain today remains minimal, but upcoming rainfall will bring notable temperature relief. The IMD forecasts night temperatures dropping to 22°C by October 8, with maximum temperatures settling around 31°C during rainy periods.

Air quality improvements are expected following the western disturbance, with rainfall helping wash out accumulated pollutants and dust particles from the post-monsoon period.