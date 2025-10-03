Delhi NCR Weather: Pleasant Afternoon Conditions Continue with Weekend Rain Forecast

Delhi NCR weather: Enjoy pleasant Friday conditions with partly cloudy skies, temperatures around 30-32°C, gentle winds, and improved air quality after Dussehra rainfall.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Weather: Rain in Delhi NCR
Weather: Rain in Delhi | Photo: PTI/Salman Ali
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Delhi NCR enjoys pleasant afternoon conditions with 30-32°C temperatures and partly cloudy skies.

  • Yellow alert issued for October 6 with thunderstorms and 30-50 kmph gusty winds expected.

  • Weekend brings weather changes: clear Saturday, rain developing Sunday through Tuesday.

  • Air quality remains moderate (AQI 100) after the beneficial Dussehra rainfall cleared pollutants.

Current Weather Conditions

Delhi NCR weather today continues to show pleasant conditions this Friday afternoon, October 3, 2025, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures around 30-32°C. Delhi weather today features gentle winds and 48% humidity, providing relief from the typical October heat that usually follows monsoon withdrawal.

The capital region is experiencing clear to partly cloudy skies with excellent visibility after yesterday's beneficial rainfall on Dussehra, which helped settle dust and improve air quality across the metropolitan area.

Regional Weather Breakdown

Noida weather shows partly cloudy conditions with afternoon temperatures reaching 32°C and feeling like 35°C due to 84% humidity. The city experiences moderate winds at 6 km/h from the east with atmospheric pressure at 986 mb. There remains a slight possibility of isolated thundershowers during late afternoon or evening hours.

Ghaziabad weather displays partly cloudy to clear skies with temperatures between 25°C and 33 33°C. Current afternoon conditions show comfortable weather with 8 km/h winds and 95% humidity. The rain probability remains low at 10% for today.

Gurugram weather follows similar patterns across the NCR region, maintaining clear to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the comfortable 28-34°C range. The area benefits from moderate air quality and improved visibility following recent precipitation.

null - | Photo: PTI/S Irfan
J&K Weather Forecast: Severe Weather Alert as Western Disturbance Brings Heavy Rain and Snowfall

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Related Content
Related Content

IMD Weather Alerts and Weekend Forecast

IMD weather alert for Delhi NCR has issued a yellow alert for October 6, warning of potential thunderstorms and gusty winds. IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR predicts significant weather changes beginning this weekend

Extended Forecast:

  • October 4 (Saturday): Partly cloudy sky with temperatures rising to 25-36°C

  • October 5 (Sunday): Generally cloudy sky with very light rain/thunderstorms developing toward afternoon/evening hours

  • October 6 (Monday): Yellow Alert - Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 30-50 kmph

  • October 7 (Tuesday): Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain continuing at many places across NCR

Delhi NCR: Heavy Rainfall Alert for the Weekend

Heavy rainfall alert for Delhi NCR becomes active from October 5-7 as another western disturbance approaches from the Mediterranean region. This weather system is expected to bring:

  • Thunderstorms with lightning on October 6

  • Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph

  • Light to moderate rainfall across all NCR districts

  • Possible traffic disruptions during intense spells

The yellow alert indicates potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas and advisories for residents to avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorm periods.

null - PTI
What Causes Floods? Exploring Prevention, Preparedness, and Response

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Air Quality and Health Conditions

Delhi NCR weather update shows moderate air quality levels with AQI at 100, indicating acceptable conditions for most residents. Recent rainfall on October 2 significantly improved air quality by washing out accumulated pollutants and dust particles.

Current pollution measurements remain within moderate ranges:

  • PM2.5: 45 µg/m³

  • PM10: 93 µg/m³

  • Visibility: Excellent across the region

Recent Weather Impact

The October 2 Dussehra rainfall brought substantial precipitation across Delhi NCR, with key areas recording:

  • Pitampura: 20mm

  • Janakpuri: 19mm

  • Ridge: 15.4mm

  • Safdarjung: 14mm

This rainfall provided much-needed relief from post-monsoon heat while causing minor disruptions to festival celebrations and brief flight delays at Delhi airport.

Delhi NCR weather forecast indicates this pleasant weather pattern will continue through Saturday before the next active weather phase begins Sunday evening, making this weekend ideal for outdoor activities before the anticipated rainfall arrives.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs West Indies Cricket LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Jurel And Jadeja Hit Fifties As IND Build Strong Position

  2. SA-W vs ENG-W Live Cricket Score, ODI World Cup 2025: ENG-W Begin Campaign Against SA-W In Guwahati

  3. IND Vs WI, 1st Test Day 2: KL Rahul Ends Home Century Drought, Surpasses Rohit’s Opening Record

  4. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh Match Report, 1st T20I: Thrilling Sharjah Encounter Sees BAN Edge AFG By 4 Wickets

  5. Ravichandran Ashwin Commits To Full Big Bash League Season After ILT20 Auction Snub - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  2. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  3. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Karolina Muchova, China Open: American Sets Up Jasmine Paolini Quarter-Final Date

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Rallies Past Belinda Bencic To Progress In Beijing

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  2. No Dussehra At Baijnath—The Town Known As ‘Abode of Lord Shiva’

  3. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  4. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

  5. Gadkari, Fadnavis Join RSS Centenary Celebrations in Traditional Uniform

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

  4. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  5. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  2. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  3. Pro-Palestinian Protests Erupt Worldwide After Israeli Navy Intercepts Gaza-Bound Flotilla

  4. Direct Flights Between India And China To Resume At The End Of The Month

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps