Delhi NCR Weather: Pleasant Afternoon Conditions Continue with Weekend Rain Forecast

Delhi NCR enjoys pleasant afternoon conditions with 30-32°C temperatures and partly cloudy skies.
Yellow alert issued for October 6 with thunderstorms and 30-50 kmph gusty winds expected.
Weekend brings weather changes: clear Saturday, rain developing Sunday through Tuesday.
Air quality remains moderate (AQI 100) after the beneficial Dussehra rainfall cleared pollutants.
Current Weather Conditions
Delhi NCR weather today continues to show pleasant conditions this Friday afternoon, October 3, 2025, with partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures around 30-32°C. Delhi weather today features gentle winds and 48% humidity, providing relief from the typical October heat that usually follows monsoon withdrawal.
The capital region is experiencing clear to partly cloudy skies with excellent visibility after yesterday's beneficial rainfall on Dussehra, which helped settle dust and improve air quality across the metropolitan area.
Regional Weather Breakdown
Noida weather shows partly cloudy conditions with afternoon temperatures reaching 32°C and feeling like 35°C due to 84% humidity. The city experiences moderate winds at 6 km/h from the east with atmospheric pressure at 986 mb. There remains a slight possibility of isolated thundershowers during late afternoon or evening hours.
Ghaziabad weather displays partly cloudy to clear skies with temperatures between 25°C and 33 33°C. Current afternoon conditions show comfortable weather with 8 km/h winds and 95% humidity. The rain probability remains low at 10% for today.
Gurugram weather follows similar patterns across the NCR region, maintaining clear to partly cloudy conditions with temperatures in the comfortable 28-34°C range. The area benefits from moderate air quality and improved visibility following recent precipitation.
IMD Weather Alerts and Weekend Forecast
IMD weather alert for Delhi NCR has issued a yellow alert for October 6, warning of potential thunderstorms and gusty winds. IMD weather forecast for Delhi NCR predicts significant weather changes beginning this weekend
Extended Forecast:
October 4 (Saturday): Partly cloudy sky with temperatures rising to 25-36°C
October 5 (Sunday): Generally cloudy sky with very light rain/thunderstorms developing toward afternoon/evening hours
October 6 (Monday): Yellow Alert - Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds 30-50 kmph
October 7 (Tuesday): Generally cloudy sky with light to moderate rain continuing at many places across NCR
Delhi NCR: Heavy Rainfall Alert for the Weekend
Heavy rainfall alert for Delhi NCR becomes active from October 5-7 as another western disturbance approaches from the Mediterranean region. This weather system is expected to bring:
Thunderstorms with lightning on October 6
Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph
Light to moderate rainfall across all NCR districts
Possible traffic disruptions during intense spells
The yellow alert indicates potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas and advisories for residents to avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorm periods.
Air Quality and Health Conditions
Delhi NCR weather update shows moderate air quality levels with AQI at 100, indicating acceptable conditions for most residents. Recent rainfall on October 2 significantly improved air quality by washing out accumulated pollutants and dust particles.
Current pollution measurements remain within moderate ranges:
PM2.5: 45 µg/m³
PM10: 93 µg/m³
Visibility: Excellent across the region
Recent Weather Impact
The October 2 Dussehra rainfall brought substantial precipitation across Delhi NCR, with key areas recording:
Pitampura: 20mm
Janakpuri: 19mm
Ridge: 15.4mm
Safdarjung: 14mm
This rainfall provided much-needed relief from post-monsoon heat while causing minor disruptions to festival celebrations and brief flight delays at Delhi airport.
Delhi NCR weather forecast indicates this pleasant weather pattern will continue through Saturday before the next active weather phase begins Sunday evening, making this weekend ideal for outdoor activities before the anticipated rainfall arrives.