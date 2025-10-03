Delhi NCR Weather: Pleasant Afternoon Conditions Continue with Weekend Rain Forecast

Delhi NCR: Heavy Rainfall Alert for the Weekend

Heavy rainfall alert for Delhi NCR becomes active from October 5-7 as another western disturbance approaches from the Mediterranean region. This weather system is expected to bring:

Thunderstorms with lightning on October 6

Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph

Light to moderate rainfall across all NCR districts

Possible traffic disruptions during intense spells

The yellow alert indicates potential for localized flooding in low-lying areas and advisories for residents to avoid outdoor activities during thunderstorm periods.