Kolkata Weather Alert: Thunderstorms and Heavy Rain Expected

Thunderstorms and heavy rainfall expected on Saturday, September 13, 2025, as monsoon activity intensifies over West Bengal. 90% chance of precipitation with overcast skies.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Kolkata Weather
Photo: PTI
Summary
  • Thunderstorms with heavy rain are likely throughout the day, with a 90% precipitation chance.

  • Temperatures range from 28°C to 33°C with high humidity at 86% and feels-like 39°C.

  • Air quality improves to AQI 61-75 (Moderate) due to rainfall activity

  • The extended rain forecast continues through September 16 with strong thunderstorms

Kolkata faces an active weather day on Saturday, September 13, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting thunderstorms and heavy rainfall across the region. The city experiences overcast conditions with a 90% chance of precipitation as monsoon activity intensifies over West Bengal.

Current Weather Conditions

Temperature readings show a maximum of 33°C and a minimum of 28°C, with current conditions at 31°C, but the feels-like temperature reaches 39°C due to 86% humidity. South winds blow at 8 kmph with gusts up to 10 kmph, while atmospheric pressure stands at 1004 mb.

Visibility remains at 10 km with 76% cloud cover, and morning conditions show mostly cloudy skies. Sunrise occurred at 5:22 AM with sunset at 5:41 PM, providing 12 hours and 19 minutes of daylight. The UV index reads 8 (very high) during clear periods between storms.

Thunderstorm and Rainfall Forecast

Heavy thunderstorms dominate the forecast with a 90% precipitation chance and expected rainfall of 0.65 inches (16.5 mm). Storm activity will persist through the day with overcast conditions and strong winds up to 10 mph.

Hourly progression shows temperatures declining from 32°C at 2 PM to 28°C by evening as storm systems move through the region. Lightning activity poses risks, with authorities advising against outdoor activities during peak storm hours.

Air Quality Improvement

Kolkata's air quality shows significant improvement with the AQI at 61-75 (Moderate category). PM2.5 levels range 22-26 µg/m³ while PM10 measures 47-61 µg/m³, indicating acceptable air quality for most residents.

Pollutant levels remain low: CO at 390-495 ppb, SO2 at 3 ppb, NO2 at 10 ppb, and O3 at 9-14 ppb. Rainfall activity continues to wash pollutants from the atmosphere, maintaining healthy air quality conditions.

Kolkata: Extended Weather Forecast (15 Days)

Week-long thunderstorm pattern continues with daily rain chances through September 19:

  • September 14: 30/27°C with thunderstorms and 84% rain chance

  • September 15: 31/26°C with strong thunderstorms and 92% precipitation

  • September 16: 29/26°C with intense thunderstorms and 93% rain probability

  • September 17-18: Continued storm activity with temperatures 29-31°C)

The monthly outlook for September shows 26 rainy days out of 30, with only 1 sunny day and 2 cloudy days, reflecting active monsoon conditions. Temperatures will remain between 25-33°C through the month-end with persistent rainfall activity.

Regional Impact and Safety

South Bengal districts, including Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, remain under yellow alert for thunderstorms and heavy rain. Light to moderate rain with thundershowers will occur at many places across the region through September 20.

Travel advisories recommend avoiding waterlogged areas and staying indoors during intense thunderstorm periods. Morning hours offer the best window for essential activities before storm intensification during the afternoon and evening.

The active monsoon phase brings much-needed relief from humidity while maintaining comfortable air quality conditions. Residents should prepare for extended wet weather with appropriate rain gear and indoor activity planning through mid-September.

