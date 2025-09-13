Delhi Weather Today: Partly Cloudy Skies with Rising Temperatures

Partly cloudy skies and comfortable temperatures mark Delhi's weather on Saturday, September 13, 2025, as post-monsoon patterns persist, according to the IMD forecast.

Weather in Delhi
Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav
Summary
  • Partly cloudy conditions prevail with temperatures 25°C–34°C on September 13

  • Air quality is moderate at AQI 93 with PM2.5 at 32 µg/m³

  • No rainfall expected today; very light rain possible September 14

  • Temperature rise forecast reaching 37°C by September 15-16

Delhi enjoys partly cloudy skies on Saturday, September 13, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting comfortable temperatures and stable weather conditions. The capital continues to witness post-monsoon patterns with gradual warming expected over the coming week.

Current Temperature and Sky Conditions

Morning temperatures started at 25°C and climbed to a maximum of 34°C by afternoon. Current conditions show 32°C with a feels-like temperature of 38°C due to humidity levels at 82%. West-southwesterly winds blow at 8 kmph, providing moderate relief from the heat.

Sunrise occurred at 6:05 AM with sunset expected at 6:29 PM, offering 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. Atmospheric pressure remains stable at 981 mb with UV index at 7 (high), requiring sun protection during peak hours.

Delhi Air Quality Status

Delhi's air quality shows moderate levels with an AQI of 93. Key pollutant measurements include PM2.5 at 32 µg/m³ and PM10 at 132 µg/m³, indicating acceptable conditions for most residents. Other pollutants remain within safe limits: CO at 576 ppb, SO2 at 2 ppb, NO2 at 10 ppb, and O3 at 14 ppb.

The air quality forecast suggests continued moderate levels with stronger winds expected to help disperse pollutants. Residents in high-traffic areas should take standard precautions.

Heavy Rain Alert in West Bengal: IMD Issues Warnings Across North and South Regions

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Extended Weather Forecast (7 Days)

The IMD's weekly forecast indicates a gradual temperature rise with partly cloudy conditions continuing:

  • September 14: 33-35°C with the possibility of very light rain and partly cloudy sky

  • September 15: 33-35°C with partly cloudy conditions and no precipitation

  • September 16: 32-34°C, maintaining partly cloudy patterns

  • September 17-19: Temperatures reaching 33-35°C with sustained partly cloudy skies

15-day projections show temperatures climbing to 37°C by September 15-16 before stabilizing around 35°C through the month-end. Wind patterns will shift from northwest (20-25 kmph) during midday to southeast (10-15 kmph) in the evening.

Chennai Weather Today: Humid Conditions with Afternoon Showers Expected

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Delhi-NCR Weather Outlook

Delhi-NCR districts will experience uniform weather patterns with all regions showing partly cloudy skies and similar temperature ranges. Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad recorded comparable conditions with temperatures around 32-34°C.

Monsoon withdrawal appears imminent, marking the transition to October-like weather with clear skies and rising temperatures characteristic of the post-monsoon period. No weather alerts have been issued, indicating stable atmospheric conditions for outdoor activities and daily routines.

