Delhi Weather Today: Partly Cloudy Skies with Rising Temperatures

Delhi Air Quality Status

Delhi's air quality shows moderate levels with an AQI of 93. Key pollutant measurements include PM2.5 at 32 µg/m³ and PM10 at 132 µg/m³, indicating acceptable conditions for most residents. Other pollutants remain within safe limits: CO at 576 ppb, SO2 at 2 ppb, NO2 at 10 ppb, and O3 at 14 ppb.