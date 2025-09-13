Delhi Weather Today: Partly Cloudy Skies with Rising Temperatures

Partly cloudy conditions prevail with temperatures 25°C–34°C on September 13
Delhi enjoys partly cloudy skies on Saturday, September 13, 2025, with the India Meteorological Department forecasting comfortable temperatures and stable weather conditions. The capital continues to witness post-monsoon patterns with gradual warming expected over the coming week.
Current Temperature and Sky Conditions
Morning temperatures started at 25°C and climbed to a maximum of 34°C by afternoon. Current conditions show 32°C with a feels-like temperature of 38°C due to humidity levels at 82%. West-southwesterly winds blow at 8 kmph, providing moderate relief from the heat.
Sunrise occurred at 6:05 AM with sunset expected at 6:29 PM, offering 12 hours and 24 minutes of daylight. Atmospheric pressure remains stable at 981 mb with UV index at 7 (high), requiring sun protection during peak hours.
Delhi Air Quality Status
Delhi's air quality shows moderate levels with an AQI of 93. Key pollutant measurements include PM2.5 at 32 µg/m³ and PM10 at 132 µg/m³, indicating acceptable conditions for most residents. Other pollutants remain within safe limits: CO at 576 ppb, SO2 at 2 ppb, NO2 at 10 ppb, and O3 at 14 ppb.
The air quality forecast suggests continued moderate levels with stronger winds expected to help disperse pollutants. Residents in high-traffic areas should take standard precautions.
Extended Weather Forecast (7 Days)
The IMD's weekly forecast indicates a gradual temperature rise with partly cloudy conditions continuing:
September 14: 33-35°C with the possibility of very light rain and partly cloudy sky
September 15: 33-35°C with partly cloudy conditions and no precipitation
September 16: 32-34°C, maintaining partly cloudy patterns
September 17-19: Temperatures reaching 33-35°C with sustained partly cloudy skies
15-day projections show temperatures climbing to 37°C by September 15-16 before stabilizing around 35°C through the month-end. Wind patterns will shift from northwest (20-25 kmph) during midday to southeast (10-15 kmph) in the evening.
Delhi-NCR Weather Outlook
Delhi-NCR districts will experience uniform weather patterns with all regions showing partly cloudy skies and similar temperature ranges. Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad recorded comparable conditions with temperatures around 32-34°C.
Monsoon withdrawal appears imminent, marking the transition to October-like weather with clear skies and rising temperatures characteristic of the post-monsoon period. No weather alerts have been issued, indicating stable atmospheric conditions for outdoor activities and daily routines.