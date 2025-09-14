Watch | Trump Says US Lost India and Russia to China as Modi-Putin-Xi Clip Goes Viral

US President Donald Trump claimed that America has “lost” India and Russia to China—stirring fresh debate on India-US relations, Trump tariffs, and global politics in 2025. Just days earlier, a viral clip showed PM Modi holding Putin’s hand and pulling him towards Xi Jinping. The moment raised questions: is body language a small detail in diplomacy, or does it reflect deeper shifts in India-China-Russia diplomatic relations?