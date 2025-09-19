Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

Donald Trump told Keir Starmer to employ the military to stop the illegal immigration in the country.
Trump discussed the issue of migration with Starmer at his country house Chequers.
The press conference touched upon a lot of issues including that of Palestine.
United States president Donald Trump told United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer to employ the military to stop the illegal immigration in the country. The remarks came at a news conference marking the end of the US president's second state visit to the UK, BBC reported.
Trump discussed the issue of immigration with Starmer at his country house Chequers. He highlighted how the UK faced a similar challenge as the US with migrants crossing the English Channel in small boats.
"You have people coming in and I told the prime minister I would stop it, and it doesn't matter if you call out the military, it doesn't matter what means you use," Trump said.
Speaking during the joint press conference, Trump said illegal immigration "destroys countries from within and we're actually now removing a lot of the people that came into our country."
The press conference touched upon a lot of issues including that of Palestine. The US president described the UK’s plan to recognise a Palestinian state as “one of our few disagreements”. The UK plans to recognise Palestine as a state ahead of next week's United Nations general assembly in New York.
Both nations also announced a new tech deal which Trump said would help the allies "dominate" in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). The deal would allow US firms to invest in the UK and boost co-operation on AI, quantum and other emerging technologies.
Issues, including free speech being under attack in Britain were also discussed along with the sacking of Peter Mandelson as the UK's ambassador to the US last week. "I don't know him actually," Trump said, when asked about whether he had sympathy with Lord Mandelson. Mandelson over his links to the late convicted sex offender Jeffery Epstein.