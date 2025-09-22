Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur; Arms, Explosives Seized

The encounter happened in the Abujhmad forest, neighbouring Maharashtra while the security personnel were out on a search operation.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur
Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur | Photo- File
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district.

  • The encounter happened in the Abujhmad forest, neighbouring Maharashtra while the security personnel were out on a search operation.

  • The operation was conducted following reports of Naxal presence in the area.

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, PTI reported. A large amount of explosive material and ammunition were seized from the site of the encounter. 

The encounter happened in the Abujhmad forest, neighbouring Maharashtra while the security personnel were out on a search operation. The recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, along with other weapons, a large quantity of explosive material, Maoist literature, propaganda materials, and daily use items, a police official said. 

The operation was conducted following reports of Naxal presence in the area. "So far, the bodies of two male Naxalites have been recovered from the spot. The intermittent exchange of fire and search operation is still underway in the area," the official said.

Amit Shah - null
Violence in Kashmir, Northeast, Naxal Areas Down 75% Under Modi Govt: Amit Shah

BY PTI

A total of 249 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters across Chhattisgarh since the beginning of this year, according to official sources.

Of these, 220 were neutralized in the Bastar division, which spans seven districts and remains the epicenter of Naxal activity. Another 27 were killed in the Gariaband district, located in the Raipur division. Additionally, two Naxalites were gunned down in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of the Durg division.

Related Content
Related Content

One of the most significant encounters occurred on September 11, when ten Naxalites, including Modem Balakrishna, a central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), were killed in Gariaband. Police described it as a major blow to the Maoist leadership in the region.

The encounters come after the government’s claim to make India Naxal-free by March 31, 2026. 


With PTI inputs

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. 'India vs Pakistan Not A Rivalry': Suryakumar Yadav Says There's No Contest

  2. Ireland Vs England: Campher's Stunning One-Handed Catch Leaves Buttler Befuddled

  3. India Vs Pakistan: Stats Highlights From Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Clash

  4. IND Vs PAK: Abhishek Sharma Found Out 'Only Way To Give Medicine' To Pakistan

  5. India Vs Pakistan, Asia Cup T20: Suryakumar Yadav Backs Jasprit Bumrah, Says ‘He’s Not a Robot’

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  3. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

  5. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Fierce Encounter Erupts In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kishtwar

  2. Sassoon Dock: Mumbai’s Oldest Fishing Harbour Faces A Storm

  3. The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

  4. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

  5. Day In Pics: September 21, 2025

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. How Discord Helped Revolutionise Nepal

  2. The New Faces of Power: Who Are the Five Contenders Voted by Gen Z for Nepal’s Interim PM?

  3. Nepal's Interim Government Forms Probe Panel To Investigate Gen Z Protest Deaths

  4. Israeli Army Claims To Use ‘Unprecedented Force’ In Gaza City

  5. PM’s Principal Secretary Urges Indian Professionals Abroad to Return Amid H-1B Visa Hike

Latest Stories

  1. Kolkata Weather Today: Light Rain and Thunderstorms Continue

  2. How The Nepal Gen Z Protests Challenge Corruption, Nepotism And Power

  3. Nepal's Political Journey: Monarchy, Democracy And Everything In Between

  4. From Streets to Screens: How Nepal’s Gen Z Toppled a Government on Discord

  5. Curse Of The Cusecs: How Punjab Floods Washed Away Lives And Homes Within Minutes

  6. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup: Arshdeep Reaches 100 T20I Wickets As IND Beat OMA By 21 Runs

  7. Trump Proclamation Sets USD 100,000 Fee for H-1B Visa Sponsorship, Raising Concerns for Indian Tech Workers

  8. Weekly Horoscope For September 21-27, 2025: Career Growth and Shifts Await Gemini, Virgo and Capricorn