Two Naxalites Killed In Encounter In Chhattisgarh’s Narayanpur; Arms, Explosives Seized

Two Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Narayanpur district on Monday, PTI reported. A large amount of explosive material and ammunition were seized from the site of the encounter.
The encounter happened in the Abujhmad forest, neighbouring Maharashtra while the security personnel were out on a search operation. The recovered items included an AK-47 rifle, along with other weapons, a large quantity of explosive material, Maoist literature, propaganda materials, and daily use items, a police official said.
The operation was conducted following reports of Naxal presence in the area. "So far, the bodies of two male Naxalites have been recovered from the spot. The intermittent exchange of fire and search operation is still underway in the area," the official said.
A total of 249 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters across Chhattisgarh since the beginning of this year, according to official sources.
Of these, 220 were neutralized in the Bastar division, which spans seven districts and remains the epicenter of Naxal activity. Another 27 were killed in the Gariaband district, located in the Raipur division. Additionally, two Naxalites were gunned down in the Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki district of the Durg division.
One of the most significant encounters occurred on September 11, when ten Naxalites, including Modem Balakrishna, a central committee member of the banned CPI (Maoist), were killed in Gariaband. Police described it as a major blow to the Maoist leadership in the region.
With PTI inputs