Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

Italy qualified for their third consecutive Billie Jean King Cup final with a win over Ukraine in the semifinal. The match seemed to be going away from Italy after they had lost the first singles match and Jasmine Paolini too was trailing by a set. However, Paolini triggered a brilliant comeback win. Paolini battled past Elina Svitolina to level the tie before partnering Sara Errani to seal a decisive win in doubles to take Italy to final.

Billie Jean King Cup | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy celebrates after winning the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

Billie Jean King Cup Tennis | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy is greeted by Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine after winning in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

Italy vs Ukraine Billie Jean King Cup Semifinal | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine play against Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

Ukraine vs Italy Billie Jean King Cup Semifinal | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy play against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

Billie Jean King Cup Semifinals Tennis Match | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy play against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

Billie Jean King Cup Semifinals Tennis Match | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine gesture as they play against Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

Billie Jean King Cup Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Ukrainian fans cheers during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match between Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine and Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

China Billie Jean King Cup Tennis | Photo: AP/Andy Wong

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy cheer each others as they play against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.

