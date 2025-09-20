Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy celebrates after winning the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, Ukraine, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy is greeted by Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine after winning in the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.
Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine play against Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy play against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy play against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.
Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine gesture as they play against Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.
Ukrainian fans cheers during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match between Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine and Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.
Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani, of Italy cheer each others as they play against Marta Kostyuk and Lyudmyla Kichenok, of Ukraine during the Billie Jean King Cup semifinals tennis doubles match, at the Shenzhen Bay Sports Center Arena, in Shenzhen, China's Guangdong province.