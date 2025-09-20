Tennis

Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

Italy qualified for their third consecutive Billie Jean King Cup final with a win over Ukraine in the semifinal. The match seemed to be going away from Italy after they had lost the first singles match and Jasmine Paolini too was trailing by a set. However, Paolini triggered a brilliant comeback win. Paolini battled past Elina Svitolina to level the tie before partnering Sara Errani to seal a decisive win in doubles to take Italy to final.