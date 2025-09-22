Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections at a polling station at Uttarpara, in Baksa district, Assam.
Children battling with cancer with officials and others during a ‘Helicopter Joy Ride’ organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) in collaboration with Pawan Hans Ltd. on the occasion of ‘World Rose Day’, at Juhu airport, in Mumbai.
A rhinoceros feeds on a special feast arranged on the occasion of World Rhino Day, at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, in Patna, Bihar.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.
Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members stage a protest at the speakers’ podium over fertilizer shortage and farmers’ plight, for the third consecutive day of the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly, in Bhubaneswar.
Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) personnel fire in the air to welcome 'Kalash Sthapana' on the first day of Durga Puja at a temple, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
People wait in queue to offer prayers on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.
Pilgrims arrive at Darshani Deodi as they prepare to leave for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first of the day ‘Navratri’ festival, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.
Nepalese women offer prayers on the first day of Durga Puja at a temple, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.
Smoke billows from the HRM and Sons-registered cargo vessel while loading rice and sugar for Somalia, at Porbander Jetty, in Porbander, Gujarat. Authorities confirm no casualties.
Former cricketer Robin Uthappa, front right, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app, at ED office, in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition organised at Indira Gandhi Park, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.