Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for September 22, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Polling underway for Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam
Polling underway for Bodoland Territorial Council elections in Assam | Photo: PTI

A woman shows her finger marked with indelible ink after casting votes during the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) elections at a polling station at Uttarpara, in Baksa district, Assam.

2/13
Helicopter ride organised for Cancer-affected children in Mumbai
Helicopter ride organised for Cancer-affected children in Mumbai | Photo: CPAA via PTI

Children battling with cancer with officials and others during a ‘Helicopter Joy Ride’ organised by the Cancer Patients Aid Association (CPAA) in collaboration with Pawan Hans Ltd. on the occasion of ‘World Rose Day’, at Juhu airport, in Mumbai.

3/13
World Rhino Day
World Rhino Day | Photo: PTI

A rhinoceros feeds on a special feast arranged on the occasion of World Rhino Day, at Sanjay Gandhi Biological Park, in Patna, Bihar.

4/13
PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh
PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: @NarendraModi via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

5/13
BJD Protest in Odisha Assembly
BJD Protest in Odisha Assembly | Photo: PTI

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) members stage a protest at the speakers’ podium over fertilizer shortage and farmers’ plight, for the third consecutive day of the Monsoon Session of the Odisha Assembly, in Bhubaneswar.

6/13
Jharkhand Durga Puja
Jharkhand Durga Puja | Photo: PTI

Jharkhand Armed Police (JAP) personnel fire in the air to welcome 'Kalash Sthapana' on the first day of Durga Puja at a temple, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

7/13
Navratri festival in Varanasi
Navratri festival in Varanasi | Photo: PTI

People wait in queue to offer prayers on the first day of the ‘Navratri’ festival, in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh.

8/13
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in J-K Reasi
Vaishno Devi pilgrimage in J-K Reasi | Photo: PTI

Pilgrims arrive at Darshani Deodi as they prepare to leave for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine on the first of the day ‘Navratri’ festival, at Katra, in Reasi district, Jammu and Kashmir.

9/13
Rajnath Singh in Morocco
Rajnath Singh in Morocco | Photo: @DefenceMinIndia/X via PTI

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh addresses members of the Indian community, in Rabat, Morocco.

10/13
Nepalese women prayers at Durga Puja
Nepalese women prayers at Durga Puja | Photo: PTI

Nepalese women offer prayers on the first day of Durga Puja at a temple, in Ranchi, Jharkhand.

11/13
Cargo vessel fire in Porbander
Cargo vessel fire in Porbander | Photo: PTI

Smoke billows from the HRM and Sons-registered cargo vessel while loading rice and sugar for Somalia, at Porbander Jetty, in Porbander, Gujarat. Authorities confirm no casualties.

12/13
Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case
Cricketer Robin Uthappa appears before ED in online betting app case | Photo: PTI

Former cricketer Robin Uthappa, front right, arrives to appear before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in a money laundering case linked to an online betting app, at ED office, in New Delhi.

13/13
PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh
PM Modi in Arunachal Pradesh | Photo: PMO via PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits an exhibition organised at Indira Gandhi Park, in Itanagar, Arunachal Pradesh.

