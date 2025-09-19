US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

The US on Thursday vetoed a UNSC resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza along with release of hostages.
The United States on Thursday vetoed a United Nations Security Council (UNSC) resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza along with release of hostages. The US claimed that the text “wrongly legitimises the false narratives benefiting Hamas, which have sadly found currency in this Council.”
The remaining 14 members of the UNSC voted in favour of the resolution describing the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “catastrophic”. They called on Israel to lift all restrictions on the delivery of aid to the 2.1 million Palestinians in the territory.
Speaking prior to the vote, US representative Morgan Ortagus said that “This resolution also refuses to acknowledge and seeks to return to a failed system that has allowed Hamas to enrich and strengthen itself at the expense of civilians in need.”
The vote came ahead of a meeting of the United Nations General Assembly in New York where several US allies are expected to recognise an independent Palestinian state.
“Even though this resolution was not adopted today at this 10,000th meeting of the Council, 14 members of this Council have sent a clear message,” said Danish Ambassador Christina Markus Lassen, according to the UN website.
“We want to see an immediate and lasting ceasefire, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, and the urgent lifting of all restrictions on humanitarian aid. We will continue to work for this for however many Council meetings it may take.”
Israel’s ambassador to the UN, Danny Danon criticised the resolution stating that it would “not release the hostages and will not bring security to the region”.
“Israel will continue to fight Hamas and protect its citizens, even if the Security Council prefers to turn a blind eye to terrorism,” he said in a statement Thursday (September 18, 2025).
Amid intensified calls for a ceasefire, Israel has expanded its offensive in Gaza and entered residential neighbourhoods in the city. The Israeli military, which says it wants to “destroy Hamas’ military infrastructure” has begun taking over the entire area.