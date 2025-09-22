Banu Mushtaq Inaugurates Mysuru Dasara At Chamundi Hills After Supreme Court Ruling

Booker Prize-winning author Mushtaq led the Mysuru Dasara inauguration at Chamundeshwari temple as the Supreme Court dismissed objections over her role.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Mysuru dasara festival 2025 Banu Mushtaq Dasara inauguration
Banu Mushtaq Photo: File photo
  • Banu Mushtaq inaugurated Mysuru Dasara at Chamundeshwari temple in Mysuru.

  • Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to her invitation following Karnataka HC ruling.

  • BJP leaders opposed her role citing an old video on Goddess Bhuvaneshwari.

International Booker Prize-winning writer Banu Mushtaq inaugurated the Mysuru Dasara festival on Monday at the Chamundeshwari temple on Chamundi Hills, showering flowers on the idol of Goddess Chamundeshwari during the auspicious “Vrushchika Lagna”, PTI reported.

Priests chanted Vedic hymns as Mushtaq performed the ritual, and she was accompanied by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several state ministers.

Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka Govt's Right To Invite Banu Mushtaq As Dasara Chief Guest

According to PTI, Mushtaq earlier visited the temple with the Chief Minister and other dignitaries and offered prayers to the goddess, referred to locally as the “Naada Devate” (state deity).

The invitation to Mushtaq has drawn objections from BJP leaders and others after an old video circulated in which she had reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as “Goddess Bhuvaneshwari”, saying it was exclusionary to minorities. PTI reported that Mushtaq has said parts of her earlier speech were selectively circulated on social media and that her remarks were distorted.

Karnataka HC Rejects Pleas Against Banu Mushtaq's Dasara Inauguration Invite

The controversy reached the courts, wherein the Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court’s decision upholding the state government’s invitation to Mushtaq.

Mushtaq’s inauguration formally opened the 11-day Dasara, also called “Nada Habba”, which will conclude on 2 October with the Jamboo Savaari procession, caparisoned elephants carrying the idol of Chamundeshwari in a Howdah covered with gold.

Breathing Through Darkness: Resilient Women In Banu Mushtaq's Heart Lamp

PTI reported that police have put in place security and crowd-management arrangements for the festival.

(With inputs from PTI)

