Karnataka HC Rejects Pleas Against Banu Mushtaq's Dasara Inauguration Invite

The Karnataka High Court on Monday dismissed petitions challenging the state government’s decision to invite Booker Prize winner Banu Mushtaq to inaugurate the 'Mysuru Dasara' festivities this year. Mushtaq was invited by the Mysuru district administration on September 3 despite objections from the opposition, PTI reported.
The controversy erupted as the opposition claimed that Banu Mushtaq has made statements in the past that are perceived by some as "anti-Hindu culture". The bench, comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bhakru and Justice C M Joshi declined to hear the four pleas, including the one filed by former BJP member of parliament from Mysuru Pratap Simha.
BJP leaders have raised objections against an old video that went viral, in which she has reportedly expressed reservations about worshipping the Kannada language as "Goddess Bhuvaneshwari", stating that it was exclusionary to minorities.
Mushtaq had refuted their claims stating that her statement has been distorted by making selective parts of her old speech go viral on social media. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had earlier announced that Mushtaq would inaugurate the Nada Habba (state festival) Dasara celebrations in Mysuru, which traditionally begin with rituals at the Chamundi Hill temple.
Critics argue that her selection for the festival, which traditionally begins with Vedic rituals and floral offerings to Goddess Chamundeshwari, disrespects religious sentiments and long-standing traditions associated with the event. Multiple BJP leaders had asked Mushtaq to clarify her reverence towards Goddess Chamundeshwari before consenting to inaugurate the Dasara.
Dasara celebration will begin in Mysuru from September 22 and culminate on 'Vijayadashami', which falls on October 2.
With PTI inputs