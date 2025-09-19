Supreme Court Upholds Karnataka Govt's Right To Invite Banu Mushtaq As Dasara Chief Guest

Amid protests and political heat, the court backs secularism and inclusivity in state-sponsored cultural events.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
Banu Mushtaq
Banu Mushtaq | Photo: gettyimages |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Supreme Court rejected a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to invite Muslim author Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for the Mysuru Dasara festival, citing no constitutional or legal violations.

  • Petitioners, including ex-BJP MP Pratap Simha, argued that Mushtaq’s presence and participation in temple rituals breached Hindu religious rights under Articles 25 and 26; the court disagreed, reinforcing the secular nature of state functions.

  • Both the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court defended the state’s inclusive approach, rejecting claims of “anti-Hindu” bias as baseless, even as political leaders and critics framed the move as a provocation against Hindu traditions.

The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival, a culturally significant 10-day celebration set to begin on September 22.

According to The Hindu, the petition, filed by Bengaluru resident H.S. Gaurav and supported by former BJP MP Pratap Simha among others, argued that inviting Mushtaq, a Muslim writer, to inaugurate Dasara—a festival tied to Hindu rituals at the Chamundeshwari Temple—violated religious sanctity and the constitutional rights of Hindus under Articles 25 and 26, which protect freedom of religion and the right to manage religious affairs. The petitioners claimed Mushtaq’s alleged “anti-Hindu” statements and her participation in temple rituals, such as lighting a ceremonial lamp and offering kumkum, turmeric, fruits, and flowers, infringed on Agamic traditions, which they argued restrict such acts to Hindus. “Performing puja inside a temple is a religious act, not a secular one,” Gaurav’s counsel, Senior Advocate P.B. Suresh, told the Supreme Court, asserting that the state’s decision was “purely political.”

Related Content
Related Content

The Karnataka High Court had set the stage for this ruling on September 15, 2025, when a bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi dismissed three related public interest litigations (PILs), including one by Simha. The High Court emphasized India’s secular ethos, stating, “We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the state would violate a legal or constitutional right.” Addressing claims that Mushtaq’s 2023 remarks were “anti-Kannada” or “anti-Hindu,” the court questioned whether voicing opinions could be grounds for exclusion. “Are you saying in this country people cannot voice their opinion?” the bench challenged, dismissing the petitions as baseless.

The controversy erupted in August 2025 when the Congress-led Karnataka government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced Mushtaq as the chief guest. The decision drew ire from BJP leaders, who framed Dasara as a religious event tied to Goddess Chamundeshwari, arguing that only a Hindu should perform its rituals. Simha’s objection, amplified on X, claimed Mushtaq had previously criticized Kannada cultural symbols, making her selection provocative. “We aren’t against her, but their beliefs differ from Hindu traditions. Why hurt Hindu sentiments just to appease someone?” one X post read, capturing the sentiment of critics. Siddaramaiah hit back, accusing Simha of seeking attention after being sidelined by his party, a jab that fueled the political slugfest

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Head-To-Head Record And Win Prediction

  2. India Vs Oman, Asia Cup 2025 Match 12: Three Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs OMA Clash

  3. India's 250th T20I Match: Full Stats, Records And Milestones

  4. India's 250th T20I Match: Asia Cup 2025 Milestone, Records And Legacy

  5. IND W Vs AUS W 3rd ODI Preview: India Chase Historic Series Win Against Australia

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

  2. Laver Cup 2025: Watching Carlos Alcaraz Is 'A Real Treat', Says Roger Federer

  3. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  4. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  5. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Vs An Se Young, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Straight-Game Loss In Quarter-Final

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Pornpawee Chochuwong, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Sails Into Quarter-Finals

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chiu-Wang Live Streaming, China Masters 2025: When, Where To Watch Round Of 16 Clash

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  5. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Rahul Gandhi Accuses Election Commission Of Shielding Centralised Voter Deletions

  2. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  3. PILs Challenging Maratha Quota Dismissed; Bombay HC Says Petitioners Not Directly Affected

  4. CEA Nageswaran Expects US Tariff Dispute Resolution in 8–10 Weeks

  5. Editors Guild Says Court Order To Take Down Content On Adani Enterprises 'Concerning'

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  2. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  3. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  4. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

  5. Trump Meets King Charles Amid 'Dump Trump' Chants On London Streets

World News

  1. UK Deports First Migrant Under New Immigration Treaty : Indian National Sent Back to France

  2. India, EU Aim to Finalise Free Trade Deal by December, Says Modi After Talks with European Commission President

  3. The ‘Martyrdom’ of Charlie Kirk: How Culture Wars Erode Democracy

  4. Trump’s State Visit To UK Blends Royal Pageantry And Protests

  5. UK To Recognise Palestine After Trump Visit Amid Gaza Crisis

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Actor-Comedian Robo Shankar Passes Away At 46: Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, Karthi Pay Heartfelt Tributes

  2. Indian Techie Shot Dead By Police In Santa Clara Following Alleged Roommate Altercation

  3. Maharashtra Weather Alert: Yellow Alert for 14 Districts, Heavy Rains Continue

  4. Maharashtra Government Makes E-KYC Mandatory For Ladki Bahin Beneficiaries

  5. Delhi-NCR Weather Forecast: Light Rain Expected with Rising Temperatures

  6. Trump Says He Is 'Very Close' To India and Modi

  7. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  8. Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Strikes Papua, Indonesia; Buildings And Bridge Damaged