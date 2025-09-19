Amid protests and political heat, the court backs secularism and inclusivity in state-sponsored cultural events.

According to The Hindu, the petition, filed by Bengaluru resident H.S. Gaurav and supported by former BJP MP Pratap Simha among others, argued that inviting Mushtaq, a Muslim writer, to inaugurate Dasara—a festival tied to Hindu rituals at the Chamundeshwari Temple—violated religious sanctity and the constitutional rights of Hindus under Articles 25 and 26, which protect freedom of religion and the right to manage religious affairs. The petitioners claimed Mushtaq’s alleged “anti-Hindu” statements and her participation in temple rituals, such as lighting a ceremonial lamp and offering kumkum, turmeric, fruits, and flowers, infringed on Agamic traditions, which they argued restrict such acts to Hindus. “Performing puja inside a temple is a religious act, not a secular one,” Gaurav’s counsel, Senior Advocate P.B. Suresh, told the Supreme Court, asserting that the state’s decision was “purely political.”