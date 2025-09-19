Amid protests and political heat, the court backs secularism and inclusivity in state-sponsored cultural events.

The Supreme Court rejected a plea challenging the Karnataka government's decision to invite Muslim author Banu Mushtaq as chief guest for the Mysuru Dasara festival, citing no constitutional or legal violations.
Petitioners, including ex-BJP MP Pratap Simha, argued that Mushtaq’s presence and participation in temple rituals breached Hindu religious rights under Articles 25 and 26; the court disagreed, reinforcing the secular nature of state functions.
Both the Supreme Court and Karnataka High Court defended the state’s inclusive approach, rejecting claims of “anti-Hindu” bias as baseless, even as political leaders and critics framed the move as a provocation against Hindu traditions.
The Supreme Court of India dismissed a petition challenging the Karnataka government’s decision to invite Booker Prize-winning author Banu Mushtaq as the chief guest for the inauguration of the Mysuru Dasara festival, a culturally significant 10-day celebration set to begin on September 22.
According to The Hindu, the petition, filed by Bengaluru resident H.S. Gaurav and supported by former BJP MP Pratap Simha among others, argued that inviting Mushtaq, a Muslim writer, to inaugurate Dasara—a festival tied to Hindu rituals at the Chamundeshwari Temple—violated religious sanctity and the constitutional rights of Hindus under Articles 25 and 26, which protect freedom of religion and the right to manage religious affairs. The petitioners claimed Mushtaq’s alleged “anti-Hindu” statements and her participation in temple rituals, such as lighting a ceremonial lamp and offering kumkum, turmeric, fruits, and flowers, infringed on Agamic traditions, which they argued restrict such acts to Hindus. “Performing puja inside a temple is a religious act, not a secular one,” Gaurav’s counsel, Senior Advocate P.B. Suresh, told the Supreme Court, asserting that the state’s decision was “purely political.”
The Karnataka High Court had set the stage for this ruling on September 15, 2025, when a bench led by Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C.M. Joshi dismissed three related public interest litigations (PILs), including one by Simha. The High Court emphasized India’s secular ethos, stating, “We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the state would violate a legal or constitutional right.” Addressing claims that Mushtaq’s 2023 remarks were “anti-Kannada” or “anti-Hindu,” the court questioned whether voicing opinions could be grounds for exclusion. “Are you saying in this country people cannot voice their opinion?” the bench challenged, dismissing the petitions as baseless.
The controversy erupted in August 2025 when the Congress-led Karnataka government, under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, announced Mushtaq as the chief guest. The decision drew ire from BJP leaders, who framed Dasara as a religious event tied to Goddess Chamundeshwari, arguing that only a Hindu should perform its rituals. Simha’s objection, amplified on X, claimed Mushtaq had previously criticized Kannada cultural symbols, making her selection provocative. “We aren’t against her, but their beliefs differ from Hindu traditions. Why hurt Hindu sentiments just to appease someone?” one X post read, capturing the sentiment of critics. Siddaramaiah hit back, accusing Simha of seeking attention after being sidelined by his party, a jab that fueled the political slugfest