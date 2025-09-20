As a result, you are going to have to become more skilled at telling other people that you are unable to do what they are asking of you at this point. Your close friends and family members are not going to place a great deal of emphasis on the things that you say or the suggestions that you make this week because Shani Dev is present in your ninth house. As a result of this, you will be left with the impression that when you are spending time with friends, your own interests are not being taken into account. This is also something that has a high probability of causing you to experience mental tension. This week, while you continue to be successful in your career, you can become unduly arrogant, which will cause you to expect more from your coworkers at work. As a result of this, you might unintentionally cause harm to the workers who are under your supervision. As a result, starting at the very beginning of this week, you will be required to take care of this matter for the duration of the entire week. If we have a look at your educational horoscope, we will see that students who are getting ready for competitive examinations will be successful in their tests. Your family will be seen encouraging you throughout this period of time, and in addition to that, you will be given a key to knowledge or a book that is worth reading by one of your instructors or gurus as a gift.