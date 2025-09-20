Weekly Horoscope (September 21, 2025 - September 27, 2025): This weekly horoscope provides guidance for all zodiac signs, highlighting key aspects of health, career, finances, and relationships. This week brings significant changes for many signs, offering opportunities for growth, success, and personal development. Astrology insights help you make informed decisions, maintain balance in family and professional life, and navigate challenges effectively throughout the week.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
Shani Dev will be positioned in the twelfth house of your moon sign. If you have any cases that are still awaiting a decision in court, this condition may cause you to feel uneasy as you ponder the possible outcomes of these cases. As a result of this, the environment of the home and family will likewise appear to be in a state of disarray. This week, you will realise that only sensible investments are profitable due to the presence of the planet Rahu in your eleventh house. As a result, even now, it will be necessary for you to invest your hard-earned money in the proper location with a great deal of consideration. In this case, if there is anything at all that you are unsure about, you may seek assistance from someone older or more knowledgeable than you. The relationship you were in will likely either break down or some kind of trouble will occur in it if you are of marriageable age and you were in a relationship elsewhere.
This may happen for a variety of reasons. Not only will this result in the creation of an environment of worry within the family, but it will also have the greatest influence on your mental health in the form of increased mental stress. In your professional sector, you will be forced to overcome a large number of barriers, and they will not be simple for you to escape from. As a result, throughout this week, make sure to remain cool from the start of every issue that you encounter. It is only after you do that that you will be able to come up with a solution of some kind. This week, those of this zodiac sign who were willing to travel overseas to pursue their studies will need to put in extra work. You will probably be disappointed owing to the fact that there is no documentation of any kind. When faced with a circumstance of this nature, it is important to continue to make an effort until the following opportunity arises, and to do your best to maintain control of the situation.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
During this week, do your best to make improvements to your health and personality to live a more fulfilling life because Rahu Dev will be located in the tenth house of your Moon sign. In the event of such a situation, it is advisable to walk vast distances for the sake of good health, and if at all feasible, to do it barefoot on green grass. This is due to the fact that it will provide you with a significant degree of relief from all kinds of eye ailments. This week, you will get money from a variety of sources, and you will be able to take advantage of this opportunity by investing it in an investment of your choice. This is because Ketu Dev will be in the fourth house of your Moon sign throughout this time. Nevertheless, it is highly likely that, during this period, making any investment with the long term in mind will work out in your favour and will result in auspicious outcomes in the future.
This week, we will try to liberate you from the highs and lows of family life in all of its forms. During this time period, a few people will also be successful in purchasing their own house rather than renting one, thanks to the assistance of their families. Professionals will find this week to be beneficial. You will have the opportunity to develop excellent observation and analytical abilities during this period of time, which will be quite beneficial to you when you move forward in your work. This is because there will be many planets present at this time. People who share your zodiac sign will have the opportunity this week to resolve all types of challenges that are related to the subject of education. As a result, you will get a sense of being refreshed and relaxed. In circumstances like this, it is a good idea to make the most of this time and attempt to dedicate some time to physical activity in addition to your academic pursuits.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
This week, you can find that eating meat, drinking alcoholic beverages, and so on will hurt your health. since it will increase the likelihood that you will get some disorders that affect the stomach. This week is an auspicious time to purchase items that you expect to become more expensive in the future, as Jupiter will be positioned in the first house of your moon sign throughout this period. In a case like this, you have the option of investing in gold jewellery, real estate, or the construction of a house, all of which will provide you with significant earnings in the future.
The positive and enthusiastic attitude that you possess, as well as your friendly and welcoming demeanour, will provide joy to the people around you, particularly those who are members of your family. As a result of this, you will receive love and affection from your parents as well. During the course of this week, you will be observed participating in many humanitarian activities, which will likely result in an improvement in your social standing. This will also likely result in advancements in your job. Students will experience a large number of beneficial developments in the sphere of education this week. This period of time will be particularly beneficial for students who are hoping to study in another country, as this will be an amazing opportunity for them.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
Patients who have high blood pressure, diabetes, or obesity will need to exercise particular caution this week to ensure that they are taking care of themselves. They must also make sure that they take their medications and receive therapy at the correct time and in the appropriate manner. In addition, if your cholesterol levels are within the usual range, then you should make an effort to keep them under control at this time. You will only be able to achieve a multitude of positive health outcomes if you follow this course of action. This week, you will have to be extremely cautious when it comes to financial matters because Guru Maharaj will be located in the twelfth house of your moon sign. As a result of this, yogas are being established in such a way that you will receive financial rewards from certain older investments; nevertheless, while fulfilling the superfluous expectations of other people, you may end up losing a significant amount of your money, even if you do not choose to do so. After that, you are still going to be required to deal with issues at some point in the future.
As a result, you are going to have to become more skilled at telling other people that you are unable to do what they are asking of you at this point. Your close friends and family members are not going to place a great deal of emphasis on the things that you say or the suggestions that you make this week because Shani Dev is present in your ninth house. As a result of this, you will be left with the impression that when you are spending time with friends, your own interests are not being taken into account. This is also something that has a high probability of causing you to experience mental tension. This week, while you continue to be successful in your career, you can become unduly arrogant, which will cause you to expect more from your coworkers at work. As a result of this, you might unintentionally cause harm to the workers who are under your supervision. As a result, starting at the very beginning of this week, you will be required to take care of this matter for the duration of the entire week. If we have a look at your educational horoscope, we will see that students who are getting ready for competitive examinations will be successful in their tests. Your family will be seen encouraging you throughout this period of time, and in addition to that, you will be given a key to knowledge or a book that is worth reading by one of your instructors or gurus as a gift.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
This week, your health will be in great condition because Jupiter will be positioned in the eleventh house of your moon sign. When Jupiter is in this position, it is common for people to have good health. You will have a lot of energy throughout this period, and you will do everything you can to ensure that each assignment that you are assigned is finished in the most efficient way possible. In this type of situation, you are going to need to prevent yourself from paying attention to things that are unnecessary. This week, businessmen must exercise extreme caution while making any decisions that could affect their finances because Shani Dev is in the eighth house of your moon sign. Your failure to pay attention to the smallest details may result in financial losses for you, as it is a consequence of the agreements that you anticipated would bring you financial gain.
As a result, at the time of the transaction, it is important to exercise caution and to read each document carefully and methodically. This week, your family obligations will expand, which will result in you experiencing mental stress. In a situation such as this, rather than allowing yourself to become anxious by overthinking things and trying to anticipate future negative circumstances, you should continue to do your best to prepare yourself for them. This week, people who share your zodiac sign and are already employed at companies in other countries have a high likelihood of receiving a significant promotion or perk. As a result, your senior officers at your place of employment will appreciate your work, and your coworkers will also be seen providing you with their full support during this period. The sensation of being alone is quite unpleasant, and many students may feel that they are being overwhelmed by this sensation. Students who are studying away from their homes are particularly affected by this. In the event of such a crisis, you should not allow it to control you; instead, you should go out and spend some time with a few of your friends.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
In the course of this week, you will need to participate in every kind of activity that brings you a sense of tranquillity. You should also refrain from participating in any activities that have the potential to damage your health or reputation. For this reason, it will be more beneficial for you to avoid allowing negative thoughts to enter your head and, rather than discussing whatever odd topics come to mind during your free time, you should read a book and consume a salad. Since Jupiter will be positioned in the tenth house of your moon sign during this week, business professionals will achieve positive outcomes. Those individuals who are involved in business will be especially likely to receive substantial compensation as a result of the completion of a major transaction. Since Ketu Dev is present in the twelfth house of your moon sign, the more quickly you gain money, the more quickly that money will slip out of your grasp.
Nevertheless, regardless of this, the positive stars in your zodiac will ensure that you do not experience any sort of scarcity during the course of this week. This week, the primary source of tension in your family's home environment may be the poor health of a female member of your family. As a consequence of this, your mental stress levels will also rise, which will have a detrimental impact on a variety of aspects of your life. You might feel dissatisfied with the people who report to you this week since they will not be performing their duties in the way that you want them to. Nevertheless, because of this, you will be perceived as yelling at them or becoming enraged. However, rather than doing this, you will be required to collaborate with them in accordance with the appropriate plan. Students will not experience anything unusual this week. Nevertheless, you are going to experience an additional amount of pressure concerning your academic endeavours, even though this is the case. As a consequence of this, you can experience some challenges when it comes to recalling the material that is being taught.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
This week is a good one for you in terms of your health, but your tendency to worry too much about everything may result in mental tension. This is because Jupiter will be positioned in the ninth house of your zodiac sign. As a result, you are going to make an effort to change this habit of yours, which will also provide you with opportunities to achieve success by the end of the week. This week is a great time to purchase these kinds of items because their prices have the potential to go up in the future. In circumstances like this, you have the opportunity to invest in gold jewellery, real estate, or the construction of a house, which will provide you with the possibility to make a substantial return in the future. This week, if you would like your family members to behave in a proper manner, then you will also need to make sure that you treat them in the same way.
Considering that the way you behave around your family members may be unfavourable throughout this period of time, you should anticipate that they will treat you with more respect and consideration in return. It is expected of you this week to achieve the desired outcomes in your professional life. However, to accomplish this, you will need to improve your creative thinking skills. According to your horoscope, students who are getting ready to take any competitive exam will be successful this week. However, in order to achieve this success, they will need to seek assistance from other people in order to comprehend the subject matter without regarding themselves as superior to others. That is the only way you will be able to achieve partial success.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 7
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
This week, your health will be in good condition, provided that you have not been experiencing any issues. Nevertheless, there is a possibility that you will be required to travel for one reason or another, which will also result in you experiencing some weariness and worry. Additionally, Guru Maharaj will be sitting in the eighth house of your moon sign, and as a consequence of this, it would be in your best interest to refrain from embarking on any trips at the moment and to provide your body with as much rest as possible. This week, there is a possibility that the court will make a ruling in your favour if there are any matters linked to money or land that are now pending in the court. As a result of this, not only will you receive money, but it will also appear as if your poor financial situation is returning to normal to a significant degree. This week, you will need to be particularly cautious in the family to make sure that none of your words or actions harm anyone close to you or any member of your family.
It will be beneficial for you to take some time away from your work in order to spend time with your family and attempt to comprehend what they require in circumstances such as these. Because you are not careful, there is a chance that you could misplace a few significant documents that have to do with the workplace. As a result of this, a large number of jobs could potentially get stuck in the middle of their completion. In addition to that, it is feasible that your senior officer may be willing to assume responsibility for some of the more significant responsibilities that are currently assigned to you and then pass those jobs on to another individual. This week, it is going to be a period of time in which students of your zodiac sign who are pursuing degrees in information technology, fashion, medicine, law, or interior design will need to exercise a little caution. This is because your mind may experience confusion throughout this period of time, which might lead you to have difficulty comprehending the material you are studying.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Oct 24-Nov 22):
During this entire week, drivers should exercise extreme caution, as even the most minute oversight on your part could have the potential to do you harm. Moreover, the positioning of the planets and the presence of Ketu in the ninth house of your moon sign are indicators that you are going to experience some unwelcome expenses during this time period. Nevertheless, Jupiter will be occupying your seventh house, and in this particular case, you will be able to spend a portion of your money on things that make you comfortable because of the continual rise in your income; therefore, the impact of these expenses will not be noticeable in your life. As a result, you need to ensure that you maintain an equilibrium between the money you earn and the money you spend.
If you are required to make any significant decisions this week, you must consult with your family members before to making any final decisions. You could encounter some difficulties only as a result of your own decisions. In a scenario like this, the best way to get better outcomes is to establish harmony within the family and to take advantage of the experience of the elders in the household by seeking their input in every choice that is made. This week, businesspeople who fall under this sign of the zodiac may be required to travel on a business trip that they would rather not take. As a result, it would be more advantageous to refrain from undertaking this voyage at this time. If you choose not to do so, you will have to endure emotional anguish in addition to financial loss. Students who are studying for competitive examinations this week are likely to experience unexpected success. Therefore, it is important to keep your attention fixed on your objective and to actively apply yourself to your task. It is also important to avoid the company of those individuals who squander the majority of your time on worthless things.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
Older individuals are being reminded to take extra precautions this week when it comes to their health. If that is not the case, there is a possibility that they will experience issues such as discomfort in the joints, pain in the back, etc., which will require them to spend money in order to resolve. You will be in a financially secure position throughout this period of time because Jupiter will be occupying your sixth house. Not only will you reap the rewards of any pre-existing investments during this period, but also, if you had previously taken out a loan, you will now have the opportunity to pay it back. Nevertheless, you will be required to put in additional effort from the start to generate a greater amount of income without becoming complacent with your financial situation. This week, you will be able to achieve complete success in your endeavour if you or any member of your family is interested in settling in another country and if the horoscope also indicates that this is possible.
This is because, at this moment, there is evidence that particularly beneficial yogas are being built. If you put in more work than you would normally do in a circumstance like this, then you will have a better chance of making your dream of settling down in another country come true. In accordance with their wishes, individuals who own small businesses will not receive the appropriate assistance from the government sector or any government official this week. For this reason, they might also experience some losses. Nevertheless, you will be required to maintain your efforts by working in the appropriate direction, despite the fact that this is the case. You will be able to get ahead of everyone else in this week's competition if and only if you learn new methods and apply them to your study. Those individuals who are studying for any type of admission examination, in particular, will need to adopt new strategies and develop their creative abilities.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
As Rahu Dev will be occupying the ascendant house of your moon sign during this week, your mental health issues have the potential to ruin your physical happiness during this time. Its detrimental impact has the potential to have an impact on the work environment and divert your attention away from your objectives. You will have a lot of energy this week, and there is a chance that you could unexpectedly receive a profit that you were not anticipating. When confronted with a circumstance like this, make sure to dedicate a tiny portion of this profit to social work as well. You will witness a surge of happiness in the family atmosphere during this week once you finally obtain that land if you were involved in a disagreement with your relatives over land or property. Additionally, in a scenario such as this, you have the option of making plans to go to a religious site with your family and perform puja.
During the course of the current week, you will be successful in strengthening your professional relationships with both your superiors and your subordinates by resolving all of the conflicts that you have had with them in the past. This is a result of the position of Guru Dev in the fifth house of your moon sign. Not only will this be advantageous to your reputation, but you will also be effective in boosting the likelihood of receiving a raise in the future by doing this. This week will be an exceptionally opportune time for you if you are studying for competitive examinations. Nevertheless, you are going to have to work more than you have in the past during this period of time because it is only by doing so that you will achieve the desired outcomes. In this particular circumstance, you should make the most of this opportunity and do your best to comprehend the subject matter.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, you will need to take particular care of the health of the seniors in your family. This is because Shani Dev is going to be sitting in the first house of your zodiac sign, and in this kind of situation, it is very important to make sure that the elderly members of your family are in good health. This is since the yogas are demonstrating that they might potentially have issues as a result of an old sickness, which will also have a detrimental impact on a number of different aspects of life. This week has the potential to provide persons who share your zodiac sign with better-than-average results from a financial standpoint, according to the location of the planets and with Guru Maharaj sitting in the fourth house of your moon sign. Aside from this, there are also other ways to enhance your place in society and raise your wealth by providing a number of excellent opportunities.
One of your oldest and closest friends may betray you this week. There is a strong likelihood of this happening. As a result of this, you can unleash your rage on a member of your family, which will lead to turmoil in the home setting, and your reputation may also be tarnished as a consequence. This week will be really significant for you if you are employed in a reputable position within the professional sector, as this is what is suggested by the career horoscope. This is because you will probably be presented with a large number of chances to advance in your field of expertise throughout this period of time. You have been putting in twice the amount of effort that you previously exerted in preparation for the examination that you are taking this week, but there is a possibility that you will not achieve the results you were hoping for when you take it. This can even result in damage to your reputation in your own town.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12