Sagittarius September 2025 Horoscope: Strategize Your Month With Astrological Foresight

At the beginning of the month, Sun, Mercury and Ketu will be together in the ninth house, due to which you will have to pay a little attention to health. Saturn will also be in the fourth house and Mars in the tenth house, so you should pay attention to heart problems this month and take steps to diagnose any minor problem immediately. Also, you may have joint pain. Gradually being careful towards all these problems will move you towards excellent health. This month you can start going to the gym. If you want to make yourself healthy, then you should meditate and do pranayama every day. Do different types of asanas, this will benefit you and your health will become strong.