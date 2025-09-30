There will be ideal conditions for moving forward with matters of marriage during the first half of the month. There is a possibility that certain challenges will appear during the second part of the month. In the context of a marriage, the month may, in the majority of cases, produce beneficial outcomes. Up until the 24th of October, the lord of the seventh house will continue to bestow upon you beneficial outcomes in some fashion, and your marital life will continue to be successful. During the first half of the month, Jupiter appears to be supplying you with positive outcomes that are advantageous to you. During the second half of the month, Jupiter will not present any resistance to you, regardless of whether or not it stands in your favour. However, after the 24th of October, there is a possibility that your married life may be affected by some difficulties as a result of the weakening of the position of the seventh lord. This indicates that you appear to be experiencing positive outcomes in your married life for the majority of this month. It is important to note that during the final week of the month, you will still be responsible for managing your marital life.