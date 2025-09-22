Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

Iga Swiatek defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets, 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-5, to secure her first Korea Open title

Iga Swiatek vs Ekaterina Alexandrova Korea Open 2025
Iga Swiatek in action in Korea Open 2025 against Ekaterina Alexandrova.
  • Iga Swiatek won her first Korea Open title on September 21

  • She defeated Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets: 1-6, 7-6, 7-5

  • Swiatek came from behind after losing the first set

  • This marks her third title of the season, adding to Wimbledon and Cincinnati

Iga Swiatek won her maiden Korea Open crown on Sunday after coming from behind to beat Ekaterina Alexandrova in three sets.

The world number two looked in danger of slipping to a shock defeat after the first set, but she fought back to triumph 1-6 7-6 (7-3) 7-5 in a little under three hours.

Swiatek had not dropped a set heading into the final and had only lost 10 games overall during her run in Seoul, but Alexandrova, who won in Korea in 2022, stunned her with a front-footed approach.

The Russian earned a break in the opening game and finished the set with a four-game winning streak, having also forced a break point when Swiatek managed to hold serve.

The pair traded breaks at the start of the second set, but neither blinked after that, and a tie-break was needed. Swiatek reeled off the first three points, taking control and forcing a decider.

Alexandrova looked to be on her way to victory with a three-game winning streak putting her 3-1 up, but Swiatek fought back, pulling ahead before clinching the title on her second match point on the Russian's serve.

"I'm happy that I could win here because of the family history," Swiatek said. 

"My dad couldn't win the Olympics, but at least I won this tournament, so hopefully he's going to come here next year to enjoy everything."

Data Debrief: Swiatek on top

Swiatek is now the player with the most wins at WTA level during 2025 (57 – excluding the Billie Jean King Cup).

She has clinched her third title of the season, adding to her Wimbledon and Cincinnati Open triumphs, but had to overcome some nerves on serve.

Swiatek committed nine double faults in the final, including three in the deciding set, while she struggled at the start, winning just nine of 25 possible points on serve in the opener.

