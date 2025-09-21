The Left Can Play A Vital Role If It Stays Rooted In People’s Struggles

A

There are exciting experiments—student movements in campuses, grassroots initiatives linking climate justice with workers’ rights, and women’s collectives that merge feminist and socialist politics. Internationally, there are figures like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in the United States, or Zohran Mamdani as the new poster boy of Left politics who are exciting to watch. Mamdani is cool and the young and not-so-young have really taken a liking to him, and I am hoping he becomes Mayor of New York soon. [Former Labour leader, now an independent] Jeremy Corbyn, during his peak in the United Kingdom, connected well with the youth. In India, younger leaders are emerging who speak the language of equity and sustainability while being digitally savvy. These are the bridges to tomorrow.