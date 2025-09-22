At least 30 Killed as Pakistani Forces Strike TTP Hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Air and ground raids in Tirah Valley leave at least 30 dead; civilians caught amid surge in TTP-linked violence.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pakistan
Pakistan: 30 Killed As Pakistani Forces Strike TTP Hideouts in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Summary
  • Pakistani forces hit TTP hideouts in Tirah Valley, killing around 30 people, including women and children.

  • Police said militants stored explosives at the facility, triggering blasts that damaged homes and raised civilian toll.

  • The strikes follow a series of clashes this month that killed over 30 TTP fighters amid rising militant attacks.

Pakistani forces targeted Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) hideouts in the Tirah Valley in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, northwest Pakistan, on Monday, killing at least 30 persons, primarily civilians.

According to CNN News18, the police reported that both militants and civilians were killed when bomb-making materials purportedly kept at a facility by TTP terrorists exploded.  Rescue efforts are ongoing, and since the attack damaged multiple homes, the death toll is anticipated to increase.

After a blast in Pakistan's Balochistan. - PTI
From BLA To TTP, Pakistan's Internal Challenges Gather Strength

BY Seema Guha

At least 14 extremists were slain, according to local police officer Zafar Khan, who was mentioned in the media.  He claimed that Aman Gul and Masood Khan, two local Pakistani Taliban commanders, had set up hideouts in the facility.  It was being utilised for roadside bomb manufacturing.

Additionally, he said that the terrorists had recently kept firearms in mosques in other neighbourhoods and accused them of exploiting residents as human shields.

Social media users posted videos of hurt kids resting on makeshift beds while nearby residents evaluated the damage.  According to reports, women and children were among the casualties.

The Pakistani army reported on Sunday that an intelligence-based operation in the region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa had killed seven TTP militants.

Following reports of TTP terrorists present, the operation was carried out on Saturday in the Dera Ismail Khan area, which borders South Waziristan.

At least 31 TTP militants were slain in two different battles in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on September 13–14.

There has been an increase in militant assaults in Pakistan, most of which have been attributed to the Afghan Taliban's ally, the Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan, or TTP.  Despite being a distinct organisation, the TTP has gained confidence since the Afghan Taliban regained control in 2021.  Afghanistan is thought to have been a haven for numerous TTP fighters and leaders.

