FC Barcelona 3-0 Getafe, La Liga 2025-26: Ferran Torres' Brace Secures Victory For Barca

Dani Olmo scored and set up one of Ferran Torres’ two goals with a neat backheel flick as Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday. It was the second straight game for Barcelona at its training facility as the newly renovated Camp Nou Stadium lacks the required permits. Olmo’s clever flick inside the area led to Torres scoring for Barcelona in the 15th minute, and Raphinha’s assist to Torres in the 34th allowed the Catalan club to increase its first-half advantage. Olmo then closed the scoring with a shot from near the penalty spot in the 62nd after a setup by substitute Marcus Rashford. A man carrying a Palestinian flag entered the field just before Olmo scored but did not affect the goal. The man was taken away by security.

Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Abdel Abqar
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Getafe's Abdel Abqar fights for the ball against Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

2/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Abdel Abqar, Fermin Lopez
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Getafe's Abdel Abqar fights for the ball against Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

3/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Marcus Rashford
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Marcus Rashford kicks the ball next to Getafe's Diego Rico during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

4/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Dani Olmo
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

5/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_ Dani Olmo
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

6/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Raphinha
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Raphinha jumps for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

7/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Ferran Torres
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

8/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Ferran Torres
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

9/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Robert Lewandowski
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball against Getafe's Abdel Abqar and Domingos Duarte during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

10/10
Spain soccer La liga 2025-26 FC Barcelona vs Getafe match pics_Ferran Torres
La Liga 2025-26: FC Barcelona vs Getafe | Photo: AP/Joan Monfort

Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.

