Football

FC Barcelona 3-0 Getafe, La Liga 2025-26: Ferran Torres' Brace Secures Victory For Barca

Dani Olmo scored and set up one of Ferran Torres’ two goals with a neat backheel flick as Barcelona beat Getafe 3-0 in the Spanish league on Sunday. It was the second straight game for Barcelona at its training facility as the newly renovated Camp Nou Stadium lacks the required permits. Olmo’s clever flick inside the area led to Torres scoring for Barcelona in the 15th minute, and Raphinha’s assist to Torres in the 34th allowed the Catalan club to increase its first-half advantage. Olmo then closed the scoring with a shot from near the penalty spot in the 62nd after a setup by substitute Marcus Rashford. A man carrying a Palestinian flag entered the field just before Olmo scored but did not affect the goal. The man was taken away by security.