Getafe's Abdel Abqar fights for the ball against Barcelona's Marcus Rashford during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Getafe's Abdel Abqar fights for the ball against Barcelona's Fermin Lopez during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Marcus Rashford kicks the ball next to Getafe's Diego Rico during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Dani Olmo celebrates his side's third goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Raphinha jumps for the ball during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres scores his side's second goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski fights for the ball against Getafe's Abdel Abqar and Domingos Duarte during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.
Barcelona's Ferran Torres celebrates the opening goal during a Spanish La Liga soccer match between FC Barcelona and Getafe at the Johan Cruyff stadium in Barcelona, Spain.