Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

Elisabetta Cocciaretto and Jasmine Paolini both won their singles matches to help Italy secure a 2-0 victory over USA in Shenzhen, China

  • Italy claimed the title for a sixth time as they overcame 18-time champions

  • Paolini wrapped up the victory by defeating world number seven Pegula

  • Elisabetta Cocciaretto defeated Emma Navarro 6-4 6-4

Jasmine Paolini was Italy's Billie Jean King Cup hero as she defeated Jessica Pegula to ensure her nation retained the crown.

Italy claimed the title for a sixth time as they overcame 18-time champions United States 2-0 in Sunday's final in Shenzhen.

Paolini wrapped up the victory by defeating world number seven Pegula 6-4 6-2.

The world number eight's triumph came after Elisabetta Cocciaretto had defeated Emma Navarro 6-4 6-4.

"It's amazing, I didn't expect it. It's been a really great week and it's amazing to play this competition," said Paolini.

"They [the USA] were very strong today. It was really tough. We didn't expect to win."

Pegula was wasteful when handed break points in the opening set, failing to convert from four attempts.

That ultimately cost her as Paolini edged into the lead, and the Italian did not look back as she cruised into a 5-1 advantage in set two.

Paolini stumbled somewhat as she failed to capitalise on her first three match points, but a break of serve in the next game got Italy over the line.

Data Debrief: Six in a row for Italy

Back-to-back champions Italy have now won six straight matches against the USA at the Billie Jean King Cup.

That run started in 2009, with a 4-0 triumph.

The USA, meanwhile, have not won the event since 2017, and were featuring in their first final since 2018.

