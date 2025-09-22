Sports

WNBA Semifinals: Lynx Dominate Mercury In Game 1

Minnesota Lynx have taken a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinal playoffs after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 82-69 in the first game of the series. The Lynx built on their strong regular season form to earn another convincing win after dominating the fourth quarter. Mercury, who advanced by upsetting the New York Liberty, couldn’t maintain their momentum and now trail in the five-match series.