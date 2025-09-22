Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, and guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, center, drives past Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, left, and guard Sami Whitcomb, right, during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, center right, looks to pass the ball around Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) and guard Courtney Williams, center, react as they take the lead against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, right, collides with Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, right, passes the ball around Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld, center, to forward Jessica Shepard (15) during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) knocks the ball away from Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, center, during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper reacts as she leaves the court at the end of the first half against the Minnesota Lynx during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, center, takes a shot as she drives past Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, left, and forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.
Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, right, drives past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.