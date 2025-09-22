Sports

WNBA Semifinals: Lynx Dominate Mercury In Game 1

Minnesota Lynx have taken a 1-0 lead in the WNBA semifinal playoffs after defeating the Phoenix Mercury 82-69 in the first game of the series. The Lynx built on their strong regular season form to earn another convincing win after dominating the fourth quarter. Mercury, who advanced by upsetting the New York Liberty, couldn’t maintain their momentum and now trail in the five-match series.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Napheesa Collier
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier, left, and guard Courtney Williams (10) celebrate after defeating the Phoenix Mercury in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Bridget Carleton
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, center, drives past Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, left, and guard Sami Whitcomb, right, during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Kahleah Copper
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper, center right, looks to pass the ball around Minnesota Lynx guard Kayla McBride (21) during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Napheesa Collier
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) and guard Courtney Williams, center, react as they take the lead against the Phoenix Mercury in the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Bridget Carleton
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Minnesota Lynx forward Bridget Carleton, right, collides with Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally (0) during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Courtney Williams
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, right, passes the ball around Phoenix Mercury forward Kathryn Westbeld, center, to forward Jessica Shepard (15) during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Natasha Mack
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Phoenix Mercury forward Natasha Mack (4) knocks the ball away from Minnesota Lynx guard Natisha Hiedeman, center, during the second half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Kahleah Copper
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Phoenix Mercury guard Kahleah Copper reacts as she leaves the court at the end of the first half against the Minnesota Lynx during Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Satou Sabally
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally, center, takes a shot as she drives past Minnesota Lynx guard Courtney Williams, left, and forward Napheesa Collier during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

WNBA Playoffs Semifinals series, Game 1 Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury_Alyssa Thomas
WNBA Semifinals Playoffs: Minnesota Lynx vs Phoenix Mercury | Photo: AP/Craig Lassig

Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas, right, drives past Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier (24) during the first half of Game 1 of a WNBA basketball playoff semifinals series in Minneapolis.

