Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend secure USA's place in the Billie Jean King Cup 2025 semi-final, defeating Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva in a thrilling tie in Shenzhen

Jessica Pegula in action at the Billie Jean King Cup 2025.
  • Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend sealed a spot in Billie Jean King Cup 2025 semi-final

  • USA beat Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina and Yulia Putintseva 2-1

  • Emma Navarro stages a dramatic singles win over Putintseva

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Townsend clinched the United States’ spot in the Billie Jean King Cup semi-finals for the first time since 2021, edging Kazakhstan 2-1 in Shenzhen on Thursday. 

The American duo sealed victory in the decisive doubles match, beating Yulia Putintseva and Elena Rybakina 6-2 7-6.

Townsend, the world doubles number one, dominated the opening set, and the USA pair closed out the contest on a Rybakina double-fault in the tie-break.

The tie had begun with Emma Navarro pulling off a dramatic singles victory, stunning Putintseva 7-5 2-6 7-6 after saving two match points.

Navarro rallied from 6-4 down in a third-set tie-break, taking the final four points to triumph in two and a half hours. Rybakina responded for Kazakhstan by defeating Pegula 6-4 6-1 in a top-10 showdown, before the doubles contest decided the tie.

The United States will face Great Britain in Saturday’s semi-final.

The British team advanced past Japan after Sonay Kartal beat Ena Shibahara 6-3 7-6 and Katie Boulter swept aside Moyuka Uchijima 6-2 6-1.

“I wanted to redeem myself a little bit out there against her [Rybakina], to try and help my team get a win,” Pegula said, after bouncing back from a straight-sets loss to the former Wimbledon champion earlier in the day.

On the other side of the draw, Ukraine will meet defending champions Italy in Friday’s semi-final.

Marta Kostyuk and Elina Svitolina delivered singles wins to oust Spain in the last eight, while Italy progressed past host nation China.

Data Debrief: Memorable day for Boulter and Britain

Thursday's results ensured that the USA will face Great Britain, with the latter chasing a first final appearance since 1981.

Since making her Billie Jean King Cup debut in 2018, world number 55 Boulter has now won 17 of her 23 matches in the competition.

Meanwhile, Since the start of the 2020 season, Rybakina has recorded her 22nd WTA victory over a top-10 opponent, with only four players — Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff, and her latest conqueror Pegula — ahead of her in that category.

