Curtis Campher took a stunning catch of Jos Buttler in Ireland vs England 3rd T20I
England went on to win the match by six wickets with 17 balls left
Campher took a wicket and scored two runs in the match
England defeated Ireland by six wickets in the third and final T20I between the two teams in Dublin in another dominating display by the visitors. England were all over Ireland in the series but one moment in the third game stood out which highlighted Ireland's brilliance.
Ireland were put into bat first and posted 154/8 in 20 overs. England openers Jos Buttler and Phil Salt were out in the middle aiming to chase down the target of 155. Buttler was yet to open his account as he geared up to face his second ball in the second over. Barry McCarthy was the bowler and he delivered a low full toss.
Since Buttler was still new to the crease, he did not take the aggressive route and instead tried to just place the full toss through the cover region to get a boundary. However, standing at cover was Curtis Campher.
The ball was middled by Buttler was travelling rapidly at shin height when Campher just plucked the ball out of the ground to claim a catch. Campher put a stunning low dive to his right to complete a memorable catch.
The ball went so low to the fielder that the umpires and even Buttler were confused if it was really a completed catch or not. Replays revealed that it indeed was taken cleanly and Buttler had to depart.
Campher soon came to bowl and got the wicket of Phil Salt. However, he gave away 24 runs in two overs for his only scalp. With bat he only scored two runs.
However, brilliance in fielding could not become a substitute to poor outings with both bat and ball for Ireland as England eased past the hosts to earn an easy win. Jordan Cox slammed 55 in his maiden international half-century to help England get past the target with 17 balls left in the contest.
England thus won the series 2-0 with the second game getting washed out.