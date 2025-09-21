Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I Toss Update: ENG Have Opted To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

England head into the third and final T20I against Ireland at The Village in Malahide, Dublin, on Sunday, September 21, with the chance to seal a series victory. The visitors currently lead 1-0 after winning the opening clash, while the second game was abandoned due to rain without a ball being bowled. With the series still alive, both sides have everything to play for in this decisive encounter, scheduled to begin at 6:00 PM IST.
Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I: Toss Update
England have won the toss and opted to bowl first.
Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I: Playing XIs
Ireland: Paul Stirling (capt), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker (wk), Curtis Campher, Ben Calitz, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Ben White
England: Phil Salt, Jos Buttler (wk), Jacob Bethell (capt), Jordan Cox, Rehan Ahmed, Tom Banton, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Sonny Baker
Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I: Live Score
In the series opener, England showcased their batting depth with Phil Salt’s blistering knock of 89 anchoring a successful chase in a four-wicket win. The middle order also chipped in at crucial junctures, underlining the visitors’ ability to absorb pressure and accelerate when required. Jos Buttler’s men will now be keen to carry that momentum forward and close out the contest in style.
Ireland, on the other hand, will draw confidence from their fighting performance in the first game, where they managed to set a challenging total. Playing in familiar home conditions, the hosts will be determined to bounce back and deny England a series win. For the home crowd at Malahide, the stage is set for a gripping finale that promises intensity and high stakes on both sides.
Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I: Squads
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Jordan Neill, Benjamin Calitz
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Scott Currie, Jordan Cox, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker