Ireland Vs England 3rd T20I: Cox’s Maiden Half-Century Helps Three Lions Clinch Series

Jordan Cox's 55 led England to a decisive six-wicket win against Ireland, securing a 2-0 T20I series victory in Dublin

  • Jordan Cox scored 55 runs from 35 balls in Dublin

  • England won the T20I series against Ireland 2-0

  • Adil Rashid excelled with bowling figures of 3-29

England coasted to a six-wicket victory in the third and final T20I against Ireland to clinch a 2-0 series win thanks to Jordan Cox's maiden half-century in the format. 

Cox plundered 55 runs from 35 deliveries in Dublin, with England able to comfortably reach Ireland's target of 155, with Phil Salt also chipping in with a score of 29. 

England elected to bowl first in the spin-friendly conditions at The Village and were rewarded in the fourth over when Paul Stirling (seven) was dismissed by Liam Dawson. 

Ross Adair (33) quickly followed, before Jamie Overton struck twice in the ninth over to remove Lorcan Tucker (one) and Curtis Campher (two) to put England in control. 

The pick of the tourists' bowlers was Adil Rashid, who ended with figures of 3-29, though Gareth Delany's unbeaten 48 got Ireland over the 150-mark having been 102-7. 

Ireland started brilliantly with the ball in hand when Campher's stunning early catch removed Jos Buttler for a second-ball duck, with Salt then joined by Jacob Bethell at the crease.

Bethell could only score 15, but Cox's partnerships of 57 and 49 with Salt and Tom Banton (37 not out) removed any sense of jeopardy to England's chase as they sealed the win with 17 balls to spare. 

Data Debrief: Cox's heroics overshadowed by Baker's struggles

Cox had spent the last 10 months desperate for another chance in international cricket, having been on the cusp of a Test debut in New Zealand last November before injury ruled him out, but he delivered his first convincing knock for England here. 

Indeed, his time at the crease produced eight boundaries, half of which were maximums, at a strike rate of 157.1. However, Sonny Baker's start to life on the international stage continued to stumble. 

Baker recorded eye-watering figures of 0-76 on his ODI debut against South Africa earlier this month, and his T20I bow went the same way. It left him with the third-costliest figures for an England T20I debutant (0-52), with his 11 overs in international cricket bringing 128 runs.

