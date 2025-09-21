England aims to secure a series victory against Ireland in the third and final T20I, scheduled for Sunday, September 21, 2025, at The Village, Malahide, Dublin. The match will start at 6:00 PM IST. England currently leads the three-match series 1-0 after the second match was abandoned due to rain without a ball bowled.
In the opening game, England’s batting depth was on full display, with opener Phil Salt playing a remarkable 89 runs that laid the foundation for a four-wicket win while chasing a competitive target. England will look to continue this momentum and wrap up the series, while Ireland will be eager to bounce back on home soil, making this contest a keenly contested finale.
Ireland Squad: Paul Stirling(c), Ross Adair, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker(w), George Dockrell, Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Barry McCarthy, Graham Hume, Matthew Humphreys, Craig Young, Benjamin White, Jordan Neill, Benjamin Calitz
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Jacob Bethell(c), Rehan Ahmed, Sam Curran, Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Scott Currie, Jordan Cox, Tom Hartley, Sonny Baker