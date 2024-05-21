National

SC Dismisses Pleas Seeking Review Of Its Verdict Uphelding Abrogation Of Article 370

A group of five judges, led by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, looked at the requests in private and decided not to schedule the review petitions to be heard in the public court.

Supreme Court Of India
info_icon

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a batch of petitions which sought the review of its December 11, 2023 verdict that unanimously upheld the Centre's decision to abrogate provisions of Article 370. The verdict bestowed special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah | - File Photo
Larger Participation Of People Answer To 'Betrayal Of Aug 2019': Omar Abdullah On Art 370 Abrogation

BY PTI

The bench consisted of justices Sanjiv Khanna, B R Gavai, Surya Kant and A S Bopanna who stated, "Having perused the review petitions, there is no error apparent on the face of the record. No case for review under Order XLVII Rule 1 of the Supreme Court Rules 2013. The review petitions are, therefore, dismissed," in its May 1 order.

The apex court on December 11, 2023 confirmed the government's decision from 2019 and instructed that elections for the assembly in Jammu and Kashmir should be held by the end of September this year.

Additionally, it directed that the statehood of Jammu and Kashmir should be reinstated 'at the earliest'.

Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent till 3 pm | - Representational Image
Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years

BY PTI

