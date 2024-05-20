National

Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years

The overall polling percentage of 45.22 this time is second only to the 58.84 per cent turnout the constituency saw in 1984.

Representational Image
Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent till 3 pm | Photo: Representational Image
info_icon

Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency recorded a voter turnout of more than 45 per cent till 3 pm on Monday, already registering its highest polling percentage in the last 40 years.

The overall polling percentage of 45.22 this time is second only to the 58.84 per cent turnout the constituency saw in 1984. Baramulla recorded a turnout of 34.89 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

"The Baramulla parliamentary constituency has recorded 45.22 per cent voting in all its polling stations up to 3," the chief election officer of J&K said in a statement.

An official of the election department said polling was going on smoothly across the Lok Sabha constituency which comprises 18 assembly segments and is spread over the four districts of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara and Budgam.

Giving out assembly segment-wise poll percentage data, the officials said the Handwara segment in Kupwara district recorded the highest turnout of 53.06 percent till 3 pm.

Uri and Langate also witnessed turnouts in excess of 50 per cent, while Bandipora, Beerwah, Budgam, Gulmarg, Karnah, Kupwara, Lolab, Pattan, Rafiabad, Sonawari, Trehgam, Baramulla, and Wagoor-Kreeri segments recorded more than 40 per cent polling each. Sopore recorded the lowest turnout at 31.11 per cent.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, People's Conference president Sajad Gani Lone and jailed head of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) Sheikh Abdul Rashid alias Engineer Rashid are among the key candidates in the fray.

Polling will close at 6 pm.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Tourist Dies In Jeep Parasailing Accident On Gujarat Beach; Two Held
  2. Outlook May 20 News Wrap: Iran Prez Raisi Dies In Chopper Crash, India Votes In Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5 And More
  3. Heatwave Alert: Delhi Orders Closure Of All Schools With Immediate Effect
  4. Kashmir Lok Sabha Election: At 45 PC Till 3 pm, Baramulla Records Highest Voter Turnout In 40 Years
  5. ED Moves Court Against Delhi CM Kejriwal, Seeks Extension Of His Judicial Custody
Entertainment News
  1. In Saudi Arabia, An All-Women Psychedelic Rock Band Jams Out As Its Conservative Society Loosens Up
  2. Prateik Babbar On Watching Mom Smita Patil's Film 'Manthan' At Cannes 2024: I Was Overwhelmed
  3. Cannes 2024: Jacqueline Fernandez Enchants The Audience In A Golden Mikael D Couture Gown For Her First Appearance
  4. Here’s What Kiara Advani Has To Say About Reuniting With Husband Sidharth Malhotra After ‘Shershaah’
  5. Arjun Bijlani Reveals He Lost Rs 40000 In A Cyber Fraud Incident: This Incident Was Like An Eye-Opener
Sports News
  1. Asian Relays 2024: Indian Mixed Team Breaks National Record But Miss Mark For Paris Olympics
  2. NBA Playoffs: 'It's A Failure, Not Fatal' - Malone Rallies Nuggets After Timberwolves Defeat
  3. England Vs Pakistan 1st T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India
  4. Howe's Take On Newcastle's Season: 'Players Have Done Their Job - Whatever Happens, Happens'
  5. Chelsea's Transfer Plans: Pochettino Prioritising Continuity, Says Squad 'Can Improve'
World News
  1. Israel Terms ICC’s Warrants Against Its Leaders ‘Historic Disgrace’, Vows To Fight Back
  2. Behind Bridgerton Season 3's Stunning Wardrobe And Makeup
  3. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  4. Where You Can Go On Memorial Day Weekend In San Diego?
  5. China: 2 Killed, 10 Injured After Knife Attack In School In Jiangxi Province
Latest Stories
  1. ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects
  2. Iran President Raisi Death News LIVE: Supreme Leader Khameni Declares 5-days Of Mourning, Names Mohammed Mokhber As Interim Head
  3. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  4. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  5. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  6. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  7. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Over 56% Voter Turnout Till 5PM; Ambanis, Bachchans Among Voters
  8. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide