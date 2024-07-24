Saturn, Moon To Form Rare 'Lunar Occultation' On July 25, Some Cities In India To Witness

Skygazers in Southern and Eastern India are in for a treat on Thursday, July 25, as the moon will pass in front of Saturn, making the ringed planet disappear behind it and then reappear about an hour later.
This event, known as a lunar occultation, will be visible in cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Bhubaneshwar, Kolkata, and Guwahati, as well as in parts of China, Japan, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka.
According to Space.com, Saturn and the moon will be seen against the backdrop of the Aquarius constellation. People in eastern Africa, Madagascar, parts of India, northwest Indonesia, southeast Asia, China, and Mongolia will be able to witness this phenomenon for a few hours.
In India, the event starts around 1:30 am on July 25 and lasts until about 2:25 am. It's a rare sight, happening roughly every 18 years due to Saturn's long orbit around the sun, as per reports.
As per Space.com, Saturn is bright because it’s approaching its annual opposition on September 8, when Earth will be directly between the sun and Saturn, making the planet appear at its best and brightest.
What Is Lunar Occultation?
A lunar occultation takes place when the moon moves in front of another celestial body, like a planet or star, hiding it from view temporarily. This event is safe to watch without any eye protection, unlike solar eclipses.
City-wise Timings In India
Bengaluru: Disappearance at 1:03 am; Reappearance at 2:09 am
Mumbai: Disappearance at 1:26 am; Reappearance at 1:49 am
Bhubaneshwar: Disappearance at 1:30 am; Reappearance at 2:38 am
Kolkata: Disappearance at 1:38 am; Reappearance at 2:46 am
Guwahati: Disappearance at 1:50 am; Reappearance at 2:56 am