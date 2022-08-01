Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Sanjay Raut Arrest: Uddhav Thackeray Accuses BJP Of Vendetta Politics

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said he is proud of his arrested MP and party colleague Sanjay Raut by ED in an alleged money laundering case.

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray with his party colleague Sanjay Raut.(File photo) Photo: PTI

Updated: 01 Aug 2022 4:05 pm

Slamming the BJP over the arrest of Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, party chief Uddhav Thackeray on Monday said he is proud of him as he did not succumb to any pressure.

Talking to reporters in Mumbai, Thackeray termed Raut, arrested by the ED in a money laundering cases, as a hardcore Shiv Sainik of Sena founder late Bal Thackeray.

“I am proud of Sanjay Raut. What crime has he committed? He is a journalist, a Shiv Sainik, is fearless and speaks what he does not approve of,” Thackeray said.

The former Maharashtra chief minister targeted BJP for what he called vendetta politics.

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Shiv Sena Sanjay Raut MP Politics Uddhav Thakeray Enforcement Directorate (ED) Arrest Maharashtra
